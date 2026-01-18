LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Iran has rejected US claims that it plans attacks on American facilities, accusing Washington of trying to escalate tensions. Tehran warned it would respond decisively to any aggression, while blaming foreign-backed actors and former President Trump for recent violent unrest in the country.

Iran Rejects US Claims of Planned Attacks (Images: X)
Iran Rejects US Claims of Planned Attacks (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 18, 2026 20:34:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Iran has dismissed US claims that it is planning attacks on American facilities, accusing Washington of attempting to escalate tensions in West Asia, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, made the statement Saturday after the US State Department posted in Persian on X, asserting it had received reports suggesting Iran was exploring options to target American bases.

According to reports, Baghaei said, “These statements and claims are in line with the United States’ ongoing policy of fueling tensions in the region.” He added that the Iranian Armed Forces remain focused on strengthening military and defensive capabilities to protect Iran’s sovereignty, warning that any act of aggression would be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

You Might Be Interested In

US says all options are open

The US State Department, meanwhile, emphasized that “all options remain on the table” and any attack on American assets would face “very, very strong force.”

Press TV also linked the ongoing unrest in Iran to foreign influence, reporting that protests that began last month over economic issues turned violent, with vandalism and disorder allegedly encouraged by US and Israeli statements. The broadcaster claimed that foreign-backed mercenaries attacked cities, resulting in deaths of civilians and security personnel, along with widespread property damage.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, directly blamed former USF President Donald Trump for the killings and destruction during the riots. He claimed that some individuals involved in the unrest had been trained and recruited largely by American and Israeli agencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iran-uslatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

Glenn Phillips’ 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say ‘He Stole The Game’

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force
Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force
Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force
Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

QUICK LINKS