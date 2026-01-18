Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Iran has dismissed US claims that it is planning attacks on American facilities, accusing Washington of attempting to escalate tensions in West Asia, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, made the statement Saturday after the US State Department posted in Persian on X, asserting it had received reports suggesting Iran was exploring options to target American bases.

According to reports, Baghaei said, “These statements and claims are in line with the United States’ ongoing policy of fueling tensions in the region.” He added that the Iranian Armed Forces remain focused on strengthening military and defensive capabilities to protect Iran’s sovereignty, warning that any act of aggression would be met with a “firm and decisive” response.

US says all options are open

The US State Department, meanwhile, emphasized that “all options remain on the table” and any attack on American assets would face “very, very strong force.”

Press TV also linked the ongoing unrest in Iran to foreign influence, reporting that protests that began last month over economic issues turned violent, with vandalism and disorder allegedly encouraged by US and Israeli statements. The broadcaster claimed that foreign-backed mercenaries attacked cities, resulting in deaths of civilians and security personnel, along with widespread property damage.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, directly blamed former USF President Donald Trump for the killings and destruction during the riots. He claimed that some individuals involved in the unrest had been trained and recruited largely by American and Israeli agencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

