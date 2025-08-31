Iran-Aligned Houthis Raid UN Aid Offices in Yemen, Detain Staff Following Israeli Strike

Iran‑backed Houthi forces in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa on Sunday raided offices of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, detaining several aid workers, The Associated Press reported, quoting officials.

Calling the move “arbitrary” and “unacceptable,” WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa told the news agency that “at least one staffer was detained in the city and others reportedly detained in other areas.”

UN officials, alongside a Houthi source who spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the raids, saying contacts with multiple staffers were lost, suggesting more detentions. UNICEF spokesperson Ammar Ammar also told AP that staff members were detained. Both agencies, the report said, are conducting “a comprehensive head count” of their personnel in Sanaa and Houthi-held areas.

These raids follow a crackdown by Houthi forces on UN staff and humanitarian workers in rebel-held areas, including past detentions of dozens and closure of the US embassy in Sanaa, as reported by AP.

Israeli Strike Heightens Security

Notably, the raids also come after an Israeli airstrike on Thursday reportedly killed the Houthi prime minister and several cabinet members during a routine government workshop. The losses were a heavy blow to the Houthis, who have recently escalated attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping amid the Gaza conflict.

Humanitarian Fallout and regional risks

With over 17 million believed to be facing hunger and more than a million children reportedly suffering from acute malnutrition, analysts say aid operations are more crucial than ever to ease Yemen’s already deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

United Nations envoy Hans Grundberg voiced grave concern about the possible expansion of regional conflict into Yemen, urging de-escalation.