Iran Condemns US ‘Interference’ In Internal Affairs Amid Rising Tensions; Rejects ‘Meddlesome And Deceptive’ Remarks

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the US interference in the internal affairs of Iran. Iran condemned the “meddlesome and deceptive remarks of the US officials regarding Iran’s internal developments and described them as “a clear indication of the continuation of Washington’s hostility toward the great nation of Iran.”

For further clarification, Foreign Ministry said, “Such stances are adopted not out of concern for the Iranian people, but in line with the policy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference in Iran’s internal affairs, with the aim of inciting violence and terrorism and creating unrest and insecurity in Iran.”

Addressing the domestic situation, the ministry noted, “In accordance with the principles enshrined in Iran’s Constitution, the Islamic Republic recognizes peaceful protests and spares no effort to address the legitimate demands of the people within the framework of the law.”

In this context, it added that “the Foreign Ministry stresses the importance of adopting the necessary measures to reduce economic difficulties,” while underscoring that “a large part of these problems stems from the all-out economic and financial war waged by the US against the Iranian nation through illegal and unjust sanctions.”

Placing these developments in a broader framework, the statement said, “What the US government is pursuing against Iran today is not merely an economic war; rather, it is a combination of psychological warfare, a media campaign to disseminate false information, threats of military intervention, and incitement to violence and terrorism.”

It noted that these actions “stand in clear contradiction to the principles of the UN Charter, peremptory norms of international law, and the fundamental foundations of the international human rights system.”

Recalling historical precedents, the Foreign Ministry referred to “the long record of US hostility toward Iranians and interference in Iran’s internal affairs, from the planning and execution of the August 19, 1953 coup, to supporting the Iraqi Ba’athist regime during the eight-year imposed war, participation with the Zionist regime in the criminal attack of June 2025, and the imposition of illegal sanctions.”

Against this backdrop, it said Iran “underlines the grave responsibility of the UN and other international institutions to safeguard the fundamental principles of international law, particularly respect for the national sovereignty of states and the avoidance of destructive interference in the internal affairs of independent countries.”

Extending this argument to the humanitarian impact, the ministry said, “The Foreign Ministry stresses the need for the international community to pay serious attention to the illegal and inhuman nature of the US’s unilateral coercive measures and economic sanctions against the Iranian nation.”

It added that “these sanctions directly target the human rights, livelihoods, and daily lives of Iranians and constitute a clear instance of a crime against humanity.”

The Foreign Ministry said, “The great nation of Iran, as it has repeatedly demonstrated throughout its turbulent history, will confront malicious foreign interventions with vigilance, reliance on its authentic Iranian-Islamic heritage, and the strengthening of national cohesion.”

It stressed that it “will not allow the deceptive policies and hostile conduct of the US to undermine Iran’s sovereignty, independence, and dignity.”

These remarks come amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened intervention during deadly protests in Iran, with senior Iranian officials warning that US forces in the region could be targeted if Washington interferes, according to CNN.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump warned of possible US action, writing, “If Iran shots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.”

Responding to the remarks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Iran would not yield to pressure.

“We won’t give in to them. With reliance on God & confidence in the people’s support, we’ll bring the enemy to its knees,” he said, as cited by CNN.

These exchanges unfolded as protests spread across several Iranian provinces this week, with demonstrations turning deadly on Wednesday following clashes with police, CNN reported. Against this backdrop, Iranian officials issued strong warnings against any US intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

Iran’s national security chief Ali Larijani said American interference would trigger “disruption across the entire region and the destruction of American interests.” Reinforcing this stance, Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Khamenei, warned that Iran’s national security was a “red line.”

“Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian security…will be cut off with a regrettable response,” he said.

The strongest warning came from Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, who said US forces in the Middle East would be targeted if Washington intervenes.

“The disrespectful President of America should also know that with this official statement, all American centers and forces across the entire region will be legitimate targets for us in response to any potential actions,” Ghalibaf said.

Echoing these warnings, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces “are on standby and know exactly where to aim” if the country’s sovereignty is threatened.

In a separate statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said Washington’s threat violated international law and warned that any aggression against Iran would face a “decisive and comprehensive” response.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Amid Huge Controversy, Netizens Say Barron Trump Should Marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella For ‘Greenland Dowry’ Deal; Memes Go Viral