Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

Iran has hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, local media reports said Wednesday. The man named Rouzbeh Vadi allegedly revealed sensitive information regarding a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist who was killed during Israel’s military strikes in June, reports added.

Vadi reportedly worked within one of Iran’s “important and sensitive organisations” and was accused of committing “a wide range of crimes” that endangered both internal and external national security. His actions were said to have caused “severe disruption to public order,” the report stated.

The Accused Was Reportedly Working With Mossad, Israel’s Secret Service Group

Local reports further claimed that Vadi had been recruited by Mossad through online channels and had met Israeli operatives on five occasions in Vienna, Austria. The execution marks the latest in a wave of capital punishments targeting individuals accused of spying, with at least eight people reportedly hanged for providing sensitive information to Israel in recent months.

Earlier in June, Israel had targeted and killed many of Iran’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists in a military campaign that lasted 12 days. In response, Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones in which a number of Israelis were reportedly killed. Iran also pledged revenge from any one who collaborated with Israel. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of cases where individuals linked to Israel have been arrested and prosecuted.

ISIL-Linked Man Also Executed by Iran in Ongoing National Security Drive

In another case, a man named Mehdi Asgharzadeh was also executed by Iran on the same day. He was an alleged member of the ISIL (ISIS) group. Asgharzadeh was accused of taking military training in Syria and Iraq and then entering Iran illegally with a four-member team, who were reportedly killed during clashes with Iranian security forces. Iranian officials said the country’s Supreme Court had upheld both death sentences after proper legal proceedings.

Experts say that Iran is swiftly executing the alleged spies working for Israel to send a message to groups it views as threats from both foreign secret services and extremist organization operating in the region.

