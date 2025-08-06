LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

Iran has executed Rouzbeh Vadi, accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad, for leaking details about a slain nuclear scientist. His hanging is part of a crackdown on espionage following deadly Israel-Iran clashes. Another man, tied to ISIS, was also executed the same day amid rising regional tensions.

Reports say Iran has hanged eight people in recent months on charges of espionage
Reports say Iran has hanged eight people in recent months on charges of espionage

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 17:47:00 IST

Iran has hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, local media reports said Wednesday. The man named Rouzbeh Vadi allegedly revealed sensitive information regarding a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist who was killed during Israel’s military strikes in June, reports added.

Vadi reportedly worked within one of Iran’s “important and sensitive organisations” and was accused of committing “a wide range of crimes” that endangered both internal and external national security. His actions were said to have caused “severe disruption to public order,” the report stated.

The Accused Was Reportedly Working With Mossad, Israel’s Secret Service Group

Local reports further claimed that Vadi had been recruited by Mossad through online channels and had met Israeli operatives on five occasions in Vienna, Austria. The execution marks the latest in a wave of capital punishments targeting individuals accused of spying, with at least eight people reportedly hanged for providing sensitive information to Israel in recent months.

Earlier in June, Israel had targeted and killed many of Iran’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists in a military campaign that lasted 12 days. In response, Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones in which a number of Israelis were reportedly killed. Iran also pledged revenge from any one who collaborated with Israel. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of cases where individuals linked to Israel have been arrested and prosecuted.

ISIL-Linked Man Also Executed by Iran in Ongoing National Security Drive

In another case, a man named Mehdi Asgharzadeh was also executed by Iran on the same day. He was an alleged member of the ISIL (ISIS) group. Asgharzadeh was accused of taking military training in Syria and Iraq and then entering Iran illegally with a four-member team, who were reportedly killed during clashes with Iranian security forces. Iranian officials said the country’s Supreme Court had upheld both death sentences after proper legal proceedings. 

Experts say that Iran is swiftly executing the alleged spies working for Israel to send a message to groups it views as threats from both foreign secret services and extremist organization operating in the region.

Also Read: Weeks After Israel-US Strikes, Iran Sets Up New National Defense Council

Tags: iranisraelMossad

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies
Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies
Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies
Iran Executes ‘Spy’ for Israeli Mossad as Espionage Crackdown Intensifies

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?