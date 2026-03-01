LIVE TV
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
Iran Fires Two Missiles Towards British Bases In Cyprus After US-Israel Strikes, UK Defence Secretary Calls Strikes 'Indiscriminate', Warns Of Wider Regional Impact – Watch

Iran Fires Two Missiles Towards British Bases In Cyprus After US-Israel Strikes, UK Defence Secretary Calls Strikes ‘Indiscriminate’, Warns Of Wider Regional Impact – Watch

British Defence Secretary John Healey revealed that two Iranian missiles were fired in the direction of Cyprus following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Missiles Fired Toward Cyprus (Images: X)
Missiles Fired Toward Cyprus (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 1, 2026 16:12:09 IST

Two missiles from Iran were fired in the direction of Cyprus on Sunday, British Defence Secretary John Healey revealed, raising concerns about how far retaliation from Tehran may spread following recent strikes on Iranian targets. The missiles came after the United States and Israel carried out major military operations against Iran.

Speaking on Sky News, Healey said it was still not clear whether the missiles were intentionally aimed at British military bases on Cyprus, where the UK maintains key facilities and troops. “We are not sure if they were intentionally aimed at our bases,” he said.

UK Bases In Cyprus On Alert

As per reports, Cyprus hosts two strategic British bases, including RAF Akrotiri, which has been used by the UK for operations across the Middle East. Healey noted that about 300 UK personnel were in Bahrain near other Iranian missile strikes. He said some of those strikes landed within “several hundred yards” of British troops, but there have been no reported serious injuries.

During the interview, Healey also made clear that he was worried about the wider impact of the conflict. “Few people will mourn the Ayatollah’s death,” he said, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader who was reportedly killed in earlier strikes by US and Israeli forces. However, he added that his main concern now was the repercussions for the wider region.

Healey used the broadcast to describe Iran’s recent actions as “indiscriminate” and warned that the country’s behaviour posed risks beyond the immediate area. He accused Iran of organising terror plots on UK soil and supplying drones to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. “Make no mistake that this is a regime which harasses other countries and can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Missiles Over Cyprus Spark Fears Of Wider Escalation

When asked whether the UK might be drawn into direct operations alongside the US and Israel against Iran, Healey declined to be specific. He said questions about the legality of the US-Israeli strikes should be answered by Washington, while stressing that all UK defensive actions in the region are “within international law.”

The revelation comes amid wider regional tensions following retaliatory attacks from Iran. In the past few days, missiles and drones have been reported across the Gulf and Middle East, forcing airspace closures and defensive measures by several countries. Cyprus itself said it was taking “all necessary measures” to protect its own territory after recent strikes on Iranian targets sparked fear of spillover.

London’s priority, officials say, is protecting British forces and assets abroad while urging de-escalation. However, with missile launches now reaching as far as Cyprus and Bahrain, there are growing concerns that the conflict could widen beyond the original battleground.

Also Read: Who Betrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: How Mossad Tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader And Gathered Information That Led To His Death?    

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:12 PM IST
