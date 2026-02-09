LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

Iran sentenced Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 7.5 more years for “collusion” and “propaganda.” Already imprisoned, she faces exile, travel bans, and health risks after hunger strikes, highlighting the state’s harsh repression of human rights activists.

Iran Extends Prison Sentence of Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Amid Human Rights Crackdown
Iran Extends Prison Sentence of Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Amid Human Rights Crackdown

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 9, 2026 04:00:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

The Iranian judicial system has increased its suppression of opposition groups because it decided to extend the prison sentence of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi by seven and a half years.

The 53-year-old activist, who already faced multiple prison terms for her advocacy work, received two new convictions for “collusion against national security” and “propaganda activities.”

Mohammadi suffered this latest legal punishment after she finished a six-day hunger strike, which she used to protest her limited access to legal advice and family visits.

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities brought her back to the Mashhad security detention center before she finished her medical treatment after they temporarily moved her because of her worsening health condition, which raised international alarm about her safety.

Judicial Repression

The legal framework used against Mohammadi functions as a system of judicial repression, which aims to silence major reform advocates. Her current sentence includes six years for gathering and collusion, alongside eighteen months for spreading propaganda against the state.

The court implemented a two-year internal exile for Khosf and a two-year travel prohibition, which extends beyond her prison term. The authorities opened these measures as a permanent punishment, which aims to cut her ties with human rights networks that she established over twenty years.

The legal struggles of Mohammadi, who serves as the deputy director of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, demonstrate how civil society organizations face increasing restrictions while activists who confront state power experience severe consequences.

Activism Risks

The situation of Mohammadi demonstrates that activists who fight for gender equality and the abolition of capital punishment in Iran face extreme danger to their safety.

Her new arrest happened after she publicly condemned the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, which showed her ability to impact people even when she stayed inside the penal system.

The government uses her memorial addresses, which she delivered as “norm-breaking slogans,” to create charges against her for conducting peaceful demonstrations.

The combination of her health problems with her hunger strike and denial of necessary medical treatment shows that her ongoing imprisonment poses a serious danger to her life.

Also Read: ‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds to US Military Buildup in Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Human Rightsiranjudicial repressionNarges Mohammadinobel peace prizeprison sentence

RELATED News

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

LATEST NEWS

Chocolate Day 2026: Sweet Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Melt Hearts And Spark Love This Chocolatey Day

‘America Rooting For You’: Trump Cheers USA Cricket At T20 World Cup, India Buzzes Over Surprise Shout-Out Moment

Pakistani Patriotic Song At Maharashtra School Event Ignites Sedition Controversy, BJP Steps In With Formal Complaint

Who Will Replace Vikrant Massey In Ramayana? Actor Breaks Silence, Calls Replacement Rumours ‘Disappointing’ Amid Ranbir Kapoor–Yash Epic Buzz

Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

Will India’s Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar Bharat? How Is It Outperforming ChatGPT And Google Gemini?

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

U19 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai | WATCH

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation
Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation
Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation
Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

QUICK LINKS