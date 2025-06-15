Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Iran- Israel War: 224 Dead, Over 1,200 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Iran

Iran- Israel War: 224 Dead, Over 1,200 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Iran

As hostilities intensify between Iran and Israel, Tehran reports mounting civilian casualties while warning of a massive retaliation. Israel, meanwhile, remains firm on dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 03:43:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a dangerous escalation of conflict, Iran’s health ministry on Sunday reported that ongoing Israeli airstrikes over the past three days have killed at least 224 people and left more than 1,200 injured. The strikes, which have targeted key military and nuclear sites across Iran, have pushed tensions between the two nations to a new and volatile level.

According to Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry, “After 65 hours of aggression by the Zionist regime, 1,277 people have been injured. 224 women, men and children have been martyred.” He further added that 90 percent of the casualties were civilians, underscoring the severe impact of the strikes on the general population.

Key Military Leaders Among the Dead

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard confirmed that several senior military officials were among those killed. The list includes Iran’s intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and two high-ranking generals, along with several top military advisors and nuclear scientists, all of whom were reportedly key figures in Iran’s defense and nuclear programs.

On the Israeli side, authorities have reported that 14 people have lost their lives since Friday’s retaliatory strikes began, while at least 390 others have sustained injuries as hostilities continue unabated.

Netanyahu Defends Israeli Offensive

In response to international scrutiny, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his government’s military offensive during an interview with Fox News. Netanyahu stated that Israel’s operations were essential to neutralize what he described as existential threats posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“We’re geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove … two existential threats – the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat,” Netanyahu said. He also stressed that Israel’s actions were not only for its own protection but for global security: “We can’t have the world’s most dangerous regime have the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Must Read: India Is A Skill Loaded Place To Invest: Cyprus Investor Lauds PM Modi’s Visit

Tags: iranisrael war
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?