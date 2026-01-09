Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

During the period in which the protests are increasingly spreading over the whole country, the Tehran airspace was closed by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization. In addition to the closure of OIIX and some other major airports, NOTAMs were issued to suspend the flights at the airports involved. The country’s unrest has caused a strong security reaction, as indicated by the activation of air defense systems at various locations.​

Protests Increase

The initial reason for the protests was economic difficulties, but as the situation escalated, the protests became linked with a demand for a change of regime. The exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s call for a nationwide demonstration that would take place at 8 PM local time on January 8 was a contributing factor to the protests that have now turned into a fight for freedom. In Tehran, there were reports of confrontations with the crowds setting police cars on fire and a Qasem Soleimani memorial, while “Death to the dictator” was heard coming out of the different neighborhoods. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that since the beginning of the riots, which have now spread to all 31 provinces, at least 39 people have been killed, and more than 2,260 have been arrested, with bazaar closures happening in the affected provinces.​

Flight Restrictions

Flight operations at Tehran’s main airports were suspended because of the aforementioned NOTAMs, namely A0182/26 referring to Hamedan’s Nojeh Airbase, A0180/26 for Tabriz, and others covering Rasht, Bandar Anzali, Babolsar, and Gorgan because of radars and defenses being activated. NetBlocks confirms that there is a nationwide internet blackout and phone disruptions that cut off protesters, but also allow security crackdowns to take place. Flight bans are imposed on Tehran’s OIIX FIR, which are akin to the past closures during wars, but here it is linked to the domestic turmoil.​

International Influence

The UK government recommends avoiding the airspace of Tehran because of activities regarding anti-aircraft, and Germany completely forbids the use of Iranian airspace. The warnings about the regional hazards from the US FAA have not stopped yet. Kayhan newspaper whispers about the use of drones for the surveillance of the protests, while the government expects the protests to continue for a long time, along with strikes in the bazaars and unrest in the countryside. The Supreme Leader’s position is getting more and more difficult, with airline restrictions highlighting the very fears of outside intrusion or military escalations that have always been present.