LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump celebrity couples AP Dhillon concert latest world news coal tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

Iran issues a NOTAM as authorities shut Tehran’s airspace amid escalating nationwide protests, raising concerns over security, travel disruptions, and the government’s response to growing civil unrest.

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 9, 2026 05:09:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

During the period in which the protests are increasingly spreading over the whole country, the Tehran airspace was closed by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization. In addition to the closure of OIIX and some other major airports, NOTAMs were issued to suspend the flights at the airports involved. The country’s unrest has caused a strong security reaction, as indicated by the activation of air defense systems at various locations.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Protests Increase

The initial reason for the protests was economic difficulties, but as the situation escalated, the protests became linked with a demand for a change of regime. The exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s call for a nationwide demonstration that would take place at 8 PM local time on January 8 was a contributing factor to the protests that have now turned into a fight for freedom. In Tehran, there were reports of confrontations with the crowds setting police cars on fire and a Qasem Soleimani memorial, while “Death to the dictator” was heard coming out of the different neighborhoods. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that since the beginning of the riots, which have now spread to all 31 provinces, at least 39 people have been killed, and more than 2,260 have been arrested, with bazaar closures happening in the affected provinces.​

You Might Be Interested In

 

Flight Restrictions

Flight operations at Tehran’s main airports were suspended because of the aforementioned NOTAMs, namely A0182/26 referring to Hamedan’s Nojeh Airbase, A0180/26 for Tabriz, and others covering Rasht, Bandar Anzali, Babolsar, and Gorgan because of radars and defenses being activated. NetBlocks confirms that there is a nationwide internet blackout and phone disruptions that cut off protesters, but also allow security crackdowns to take place. Flight bans are imposed on Tehran’s OIIX FIR, which are akin to the past closures during wars, but here it is linked to the domestic turmoil.​

 

International Influence

The UK government recommends avoiding the airspace of Tehran because of activities regarding anti-aircraft, and Germany completely forbids the use of Iranian airspace. The warnings about the regional hazards from the US FAA have not stopped yet. Kayhan newspaper whispers about the use of drones for the surveillance of the protests, while the government expects the protests to continue for a long time, along with strikes in the bazaars and unrest in the countryside. The Supreme Leader’s position is getting more and more difficult, with airline restrictions highlighting the very fears of outside intrusion or military escalations that have always been present.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: airspace closureaviation alertcivil unrestflight disruptioniranIran protestsnationwide protestsNOTAMsecurity concernsTehran airspace

RELATED News

Denmark and Greenland Urge White House Restraint Amid Trump’s Greenland Takeover Talks

US President Trump Warns Of ‘Very Hard’ Strikes If Iran Starts Killing Protesters

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits New Zealand’s North Island, Strong Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

Bangladesh’s Former PM Khaleda Zia Honoured as US Muslim-Majority City Renames Street

Iran Faces Massive Internet Blackout Amid Anti-Government Protests

LATEST NEWS

Iran Faces Massive Internet Blackout Amid Anti-Government Protests

French President Macron Criticizes US for Alienating Allies, Urges Stronger Global Governance

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma May Reunite on Screen After Divorce for Farah Khan’s Reality Show The 50

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Breakup? A Viral AP Dhillon Concert Clip Sparks Split Buzz

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra to Join Elite Award Presenter Lineup With Hollywood Stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Calls Out Trump’s ‘Greed’ Days After Maduro’s Abduction: ‘It Was Always About The Oil’

India Plans To Lift Restrictions On Chinese Firms Bidding For Government Contracts: Here’s Why

Who Are The 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Aboard The Russian-Flagged Tanker Seized by the US? What We Know So Far

Bruno Mars Returns With His First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade; Announces 40-Show ‘The Romantic Tour’- Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

US Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory On B1, B2 Visas For Indians: Follow the Rules Or Will Be ‘Permanently Banned If…’

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests
Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests
Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests
Iran Issues NOTAM: Tehran Airspace Shuts Amid Nationwide Protests

QUICK LINKS