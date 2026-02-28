Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Blasts Rock Tehran After Israel’s ‘Roar Of The Lion’ Strike; Donald Trump Confirms US Combat Ops In Iran

Fresh explosions shook Tehran on Saturday after Israel announced what it described as a “pre-emptive attack” on Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the region. Among the sites reportedly hit was the area near the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering immediate concerns over his safety and whereabouts.

Blasts Reported Near Ali Khamenei’s Office

Iranian state television acknowledged that an explosion occurred in the vicinity of Khamenei’s office. The development followed reports of multiple blasts across the capital, with Reuters citing Iranian state media as confirming explosions in several parts of Tehran.

Shortly before news of the blast near the Supreme Leader’s office emerged, Reuters quoted an Iranian official as saying that Khamenei had already left Tehran and been moved to a secure location. No further details were disclosed, and his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Isra-US Jointly Bomb Iran

An Israeli defence official, quoted by Reuters, said the operation, reportedly aided by the United States, had been in preparation for months. According to the official, the final launch date was decided only weeks ago.

Israeli authorities later identified the mission as “Roar of the Lion,” describing it as a pre-emptive strike. The announcement came after multiple explosions were heard in Tehran, with reports indicating that strikes hit areas near Khamenei’s offices.

US Confirms ‘Major Combat Operations’

US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s involvement, stating that the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran.”

The launch of the operation came hours after Trump publicly expressed dissatisfaction with ongoing talks with Iran. He had said he was “not happy” with the discussions and that a “big decision” was imminent.

As the strikes unfolded, reports indicated that mobile phone lines were cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran. Internet connectivity also weakened in several areas, fuelling speculation about heightened security measures or possible infrastructure disruption.

Both Iran and Israel subsequently shut their airspace. Trading on the Tehran Stock Exchange was suspended, underscoring mounting uncertainty as the situation developed.

Alerts Sounded in Israel

In Jerusalem, sirens were sounded and residents across Israel received phone alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat. The Israeli military described the move as a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

