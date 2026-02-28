LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-US-Israel War: Does Iran Already Have A Nuclear Bomb – And If Yes, Will It Nuke Israel?

Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran has reignited global fears over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and the risk of a wider regional war. With the US involved and the International Atomic Energy Agency raising fresh concerns, questions over Iran’s uranium stockpile have intensified. As speculation mounts, the world is asking: if Iran becomes a nuclear state, will Israel be in its crosshairs?

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 28, 2026 13:22:40 IST

Iran-US-Israel War: Israel on Saturday announced it had carried out a pre-emptive military strike against Iran, escalating tensions that have been simmering for months over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Later reports said that the US was also involved in the strikes. 

In a statement, Israel’s defence ministry said the operation targeted areas near the offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” the ministry said.

The strike comes against the backdrop of heightened strain between Iran and the United States, with diplomatic efforts struggling to produce a breakthrough on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

IAEA Raises Eyebrows On Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities

Talks between Iranian and U.S. officials earlier, on the question of Iran giving up the nuclear capabilities, this week ended with a mediator describing “significant progress.” However, there was no clear indication that either side was prepared to concede enough ground to avert the risk of conflict.

The fragile diplomatic track has unfolded amid mounting scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear facilities and stockpiles.

A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), circulated to member states and seen by The Associated Press recently, said Iran has not granted the United Nations nuclear watchdog access to facilities that were bombed during a 12-day war in June by Iran and the United States.

The agency stated it “cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities,” nor can it determine the “size of Iran’s uranium stockpile at the affected nuclear facilities.”

The report also revealed that some of Iran’s most highly enriched uranium, enriched up to 60% purity, close to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material, was stored in an underground section of its nuclear site in Isfahan. This marked the first time the IAEA publicly identified the storage location of uranium enriched to that level.

According to diplomats cited in the report, the entrance to the tunnel complex in Isfahan was struck in US and Israeli military operations last year, but the facility itself appears to have remained largely intact.

In a separate report released in May 2025, the IAEA concluded that Iran had conducted undeclared nuclear activities at three previously unknown sites: Lavisan-Shian, Turquzabad, and Varamin.

Does Iran Have a Nuclear Weapon?

Iran publicly does not currently possess a nuclear weapon. However, it has a documented history of conducting secret nuclear weapons research in violation of its international commitments.

Western analysts assess that Iran has the technical expertise and infrastructure necessary to produce a nuclear weapon in relatively short order if its leadership were to make that decision. Some experts even say that Tehran already possesses nuclear weapons.

Concerns about Iran’s intentions intensified in the early 2000s, when revelations emerged about previously undisclosed nuclear sites and research activities. Those disclosures triggered alarms across global capitals and ushered in years of intense diplomacy.

The negotiations culminated in a 2015 nuclear agreement designed to curb Iran’s enrichment activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The United States withdrew unilaterally from the deal in 2018. Since then, international monitors say Iran has significantly expanded its nuclear programme, heightening fears that it could “break out” and develop a nuclear weapon, or it may already have developed one.

Will Iran Use Nuclear Weapons Against Israel?

Many foreign policy experts warn that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an acute threat to Israel and significantly challenge the strategic interests of the United States and its regional partners.

Some analysts argue that nuclear capability could embolden Tehran to adopt a more assertive foreign policy, which it is currently engaged in, both regionally and through its expanding military and economic partnerships with US rivals such as China and Russia.

For now, there are only speculations about Iran’s nuclear capabilities. But the question is, if Iran possesses nuclear weapons, will it nuke Israel to defend itself, as Netanyahu and Trump have decided to bomb Tehran again? 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 1:22 PM IST
