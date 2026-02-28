US, Israel Attack Iran Day After Trump Said “Not Thrilled With Nuclear Talks”

An explosion rocked Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Saturday morning after Israel confirmed it had carried out what it described as a “preventive strike,” marking a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions and casting further doubt on diplomatic efforts to resolve Tehran’s prolonged nuclear standoff with Western nations.

Air raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv amid warnings from Israeli authorities about the potential threat of missile retaliation. Multiple missiles hit University Street and the Jomhouri district in Tehran, according to local media reports cited by Reuters. Dense plumes of smoke were also seen billowing from near Pasteur Street in central Tehran.







“In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advanced instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces,” the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Israel Halts Public Activities After Pre-Emptive Strike on Iran

Following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, the military imposed a ban on educational institutions, public gathering and most workplaces, while allowing essential services to continue operating.

The latest action comes just months after Israel and Iran fought a 12-day aerial battle in June, one of their most direct confrontations in years. The renewed escalation also follows repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that military operations could resume if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile development.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Strain as Military Tensions Escalate

The US. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the strike. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump cautioned that “really bad things” could unfold if Tehran failed to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme. The latest attack comes amid a noticeable build-up of military forces across the oil-rich Middle East.

Washington and Tehran had held a third round of negotiations in Switzerland on Thursday in an effort to break the deadlock.