Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Iran has firmly declared that it will not negotiate with the United States and says it is prepared to continue the war for as long as necessary. The strong statement came from Mohammad Mokhber, a senior aide to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, during a television interview with Iranian state media on Wednesday.

His remarks signal that Tehran’s leadership is taking a hardline stance as the conflict in West Asia enters its fifth day, with no sign of easing tensions any time soon.

Mohammad Mokhber’s Strong Statement

Reports say that while speaking on Iranian state television, Mokhber made clear that the idea of sitting down with the United States is off the table. “We have no trust in the Americans and we have no basis for any negotiations with them,” he said, emphasizing that Iran sees no point in talking with Washington. He added bluntly, “We can continue the war for as long as we want.”

His comments came amid a fierce and widening conflict that began when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes inside Iran. Those attacks reportedly killed Khamenei and several senior officials. The attacks from US and Israel has triggered a rapid and forceful response from Tehran which has inflicted serious damage in the region. In retaliation, Iran has fired missiles and drones at Israeli targets and at US military bases across the Gulf.

Abbas Araghchi Resonates The War-Mood

As per reports, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi has echoed the hardline mood and has accused US leadership of betraying diplomacy. Araghchi said President Donald Trump had abandoned diplomatic efforts and that Tehran saw no reason to trust Washington. “We can continue the war as long as we want,” he said in a related comment reported by news outlets.

Iran has also warned its own population not to support the United States or Israel. The judiciary officials are promising to act against anyone seen as helping their enemies. This internal messaging reflects a tightly controlled environment where dissent is increasingly restricted as the war situation deepens.

International leaders have urged restraint amidst fear of widening the war in the region. Countries in Europe and elsewhere have called for de-escalation and diplomacy, however Tehran’s latest statements show that Iran is not ready to compromise or step back from the fight.

