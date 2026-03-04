Did One Strike Change The War? Iran Hits Radar ‘Nerve Centre’ At Al-Udeid Airbase In Qatar As Missiles Rain Down On US Military Assets Across West Asia

A fresh barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks has struck significant US military bases and installations throughout West Asia. This surge in strikes coincides with Iran’s ongoing response to the United States and Israel, following coordinated assaults on Iranian sites and the death of Ali Khamenei.

Reports indicate that the strikes inflicted considerable damage on critical AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar and communication infrastructure. There have been concerns about regional escalation as Iran has hit many of its regional neighbours, which include the UAE, many Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia.

Radar ‘Nerve Centre’ Hit at Al-Udeid

A single Iranian missile strike on what is being described as the radar “nerve centre” of the United States’ largest military base in the Gulf may have changed the course of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

As per reports, Qatar’s defence ministry confirmed that an Iranian ballistic missile struck the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar which is the largest US military installation in the Middle East, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The base is home to the forward headquarters for the US Central Command (CENTCOM). Qatar said its air defence systems intercepted one of two missiles, while the second hit part of the base, however no casualties were reported.

Iranian Strikes Targeting Communication Infrastructure

Satellite imagery and open-source analysis show that Iranian drones and missiles have damaged important radar and communication infrastructure at multiple US sites. These attacks are aimed at disrupting early warning and communication systems that help US forces coordinate defence across the region.

Other countries in the Gulf that host US bases have also reported damage and defence alerts. In some instances, debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell near civilian areas which has caused significant local concern.

The latest strikes follow days of hostile exchanges between Tehran and US-Israel forces. Iranian leadership has said that any base that supports attacks on Iran could be targeted and has framed its actions as a form of defence. US and allied officials are closely tracking the situation, with some warning that tensions may not be easing soon.

US Bases and facilities struck in Iranian retaliation

Here is a full list of the US and allied military bases hit or damaged in the recent Iranian retaliation, as tracked by news and satellite assessments.

Al Udeid Air Base: Qatar (military command centre)

Qatar (military command centre) NSA Bahrain: Bahrain (US Fifth Fleet headquarters)

Bahrain (US Fifth Fleet headquarters) Camp Arifjan: Kuwait (radar and communication sites)

Kuwait (radar and communication sites) Ali al-Salem Air Base: Kuwait (structures and satellite equipment)

Kuwait (structures and satellite equipment) Al Dhafra Air Base: UAE (radar and early warning systems)

UAE (radar and early warning systems) Prince Sultan Air Base: Saudi Arabia (radar systems)

Saudi Arabia (radar systems) Ain al-Asad Air Base: Iraq (US facility)

Iraq (US facility) Erbil Air Base: Iraq (US presence)

Iraq (US presence) Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base: Jordan (hosted US /allied forces)

The conflict remains tense and unpredictable. Regional leaders and defence analysts say that Iran’s attacks on military infrastructure mark a shift in how the country is confronting US influence in West Asia.

