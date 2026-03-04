LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

In the first confirmed dogfight of the Israel-Iran war, an Israeli F-35I shot down an Iranian YAK-130 jet. The clash highlights Israel’s air supremacy over Tehran and exposes the technological gap between Iran’s aging F4 and F5 fighters and Israel’s advanced F-35 fleet.

Iranian YAK-130 was shot down by Israeli F-35i ‘Adir’ (IMAGE: X)
Iranian YAK-130 was shot down by Israeli F-35i 'Adir' (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 15:47:14 IST

Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

On Wednesday morning at 10:30, the IDF announced something big: an Israeli F-35I shot down an Iranian YAK-130. This was the first real dogfight of the war.

How an Israeli F-35I Shot Down Iran’s YAK-130 in the War’s First Dogfight

The YAK-130, built in Russia and rolling off production lines in the 1990s, usually serves as a training jet for pilots who’ll fly the more advanced Russian SU-57 and similar planes. Still, it can handle attack missions too.

Just a few days earlier, on Sunday afternoon, the IDF bombed Iranian fighter jets right before they could get airborne. Two of them, an F4 and an F5, were already on the runway, engines roaring, about to take off when the strike hit.

Now, the Iranian air force mostly flies older jets like the F4 and F5, which can’t really compete with Israel’s F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s. But the YAK-130 is a bit ahead of those older models. Even so, any Iranian fighters can be a headache for Israeli and American drones, and they can make things messy for close-range attacks.

Right from the start of the conflict, Israel and the US took control of the skies over Tehran. With air supremacy, their jets have been able to hover over potential targets for long stretches, launching attacks whenever needed.

And here’s some history: Israel hadn’t shot down an enemy aircraft in almost 40 years. The last time was back on November 24, 1985, when an Israeli F-15 “Baz” took down two Syrian MiG-23s during a clash over Lebanon.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:47 PM IST
Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

QUICK LINKS