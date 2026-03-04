LIVE TV
Home > World > $20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran's Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

The US-Israel war with Iran has evolved into a high-stakes battle of missile stockpiles and drone warfare economics.

The Iran-Israel war has become a battle of stockpiles (IMAGE: X)

Last updated: March 4, 2026 14:43:33 IST

The war that broke out after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran quickly morphed into a grinding contest of endurance. Now, it’s less about flashy victories and more about who’s got deeper ammo reserves, who can keep shooting longest.

Some defence experts, speaking to The Guardian, cut right to the chase: this fight’s coming down to inventory. It’s not just strategy or skill, it’s straight-up math how many missiles, drones, and interceptors each side can field, and how fast they burn through them.

US-Israel Iran War Turns Into Costly Missile Stockpile Battle

Take the drone war, for example. Gulf News points out that Iran keeps launching swarms of cheap Shahed drones where each one costs them about $20,000 to $50,000. 

Meanwhile, the US, Israel, and Gulf allies have to fire off pricey interceptor missiles to shoot them down. A single Patriot missile? Around $4 million. THAAD interceptors?

Try $12 million each. The numbers don’t lie: Iran can flood the skies with drones on the cheap, while their opponents have to spend a fortune just to keep up.

So, who runs out first? That’s what everyone’s asking. Defence analysts say this whole thing’s turned into a “salvo competition”—both sides racing to empty each other’s stockpiles.

How Iran Is Draining US and Israeli Missile Defences

The point of Iran’s drone and missile barrages isn’t always to win air superiority outright; it’s to bleed their enemies’ supplies dry. And right now, defenders are firing off interceptors way faster than factories can crank out replacements.

Bloomberg summed it up: it’s a race between Iran’s launches and the US and its partners hitting back at those launch sites. The real question is, can the defenders destroy Iran’s ability to fire before they run out of expensive missiles themselves?

Because Iran’s drones are so cheap and easy to build, every wave Tehran sends forces the US and its allies to spend millions. The Economic Times called it a numbers game, and honestly, that’s exactly what it feels like.

Iran’s Cheap Drones vs America’s Expensive Defence System

And interceptor stocks are really starting to feel the strain. The problem isn’t just how many missiles are in the bunker right now; it’s also about how fast those can be replaced.

Modern interceptors are complicated and super expensive to make, and there just aren’t enough rolling off the assembly line. Some officials warn that the Middle East isn’t just burning through its own inventories, but also eating into reserves meant for other regions, like Europe or the Indo-Pacific.

Even US officials admit it: if this war drags on, running out of missiles could decide the whole thing.

So what happens if defenders start running dangerously low? According to The Guardian, they could end up with real gaps in their air defences. That might force them to change tactics, or even pull back on some of their military operations. Either way, it’s a reminder sometimes that wars are won not by strategy or bravado, but by simple math and logistics.

ALSO READ: ‘We Knew Tehran Like Jerusalem’:  How Mossad Hacked Tehran’s Traffic Cameras, Tracked Khamenei For Years, & Then Rained 30 Bombs In Daylight Strike – Inside The Chilling Operation That Ended Iran’s

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS