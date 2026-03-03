‘We Knew Tehran Like Jerusalem’:  How Mossad Hacked Tehran’s Traffic Cameras, Tracked Khamenei For Years, & Then Rained 30 Bombs – Inside The Chilling Operation That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

A new report has revealed shocking details about how the US and Israel planned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The report says the Israeli intelligence operatives infiltrated Tehran’s vast traffic camera network years before the assassination of Khamenei.

The report says Mossad gained access to nearly all surveillance cameras across the Iranian capital. This camera system was used extensively by the Iranian regime to monitor dissidents and the wider population.

Through this access, Israeli operatives tracked the movements of Khamenei, his bodyguards, and other senior Iranian officials over an extended period.

How Mossad Transmitted Surveillance Footage to Israel

The images collected from Tehran’s camera network were reportedly transmitted back to Tel Aviv and southern Israel. This intelligence enabled Mossad to compile detailed profiles of the Supreme Leader’s security apparatus.

Israeli agents developed in-depth knowledge of the bodyguards’ home addresses, work schedules, and the identities of the officials they were assigned to protect.

Also Read: US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

One specific camera angle proved particularly valuable. It allowed operatives to observe where bodyguards parked their personal vehicles when arriving at Khamenei’s compound on Pasteur Street in central Tehran.

Assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After Precision Airstrike

The surveillance campaign culminated on Saturday when Israeli jets, flying for hours directly from military bases in Israel, launched a daylight bombing raid on Khamenei’s complex. Up to 30 precision munitions were fired at the site.

Khamenei’s body was later found in the rubble following the strike.

When Israeli intelligence confirmed Khamenei’s location on Saturday morning, they reportedly disrupted around a dozen mobile phone towers near Pasteur Street.

The interference caused phones in the area to appear busy when called, preventing Khamenei’s security personnel from receiving potential warnings.

An Israeli intelligence official told the Financial Times, “We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem.”

The official added, “And when you know [a place] as well as you know the street you grew up on, you notice a single thing that’s out of place.”

CIA Human Source and AI Tools Played Key Role In Killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

According to the report, the CIA maintained a human source on the ground who provided crucial intelligence.

This intelligence, combined with Israeli AI tools and algorithms capable of sifting through vast amounts of data on Iran’s leadership and their movements, enabled Israeli and US officials to trace Khamenei to the specific meeting location where he was ultimately struck.

Once both Israel and the United States confirmed where Khamenei was holding the meeting, they decided to act immediately.

Officials believed that if war escalated further, the Ayatollah would likely be moved underground into bomb-resistant bunkers. Acting swiftly allowed them to retain the element of surprise.

Also Read: Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’