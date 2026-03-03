Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply reacted to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While expressing condolences, he described the killing as a grave breach of international norms.

In a strongly worded statement, Putin termed the act “a murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

He also paid tribute to Khamenei’s legacy, saying, “in our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations, bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Russia Slams US-Israeli Operation In Iran

A day before Putin’s remarks, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a sharp condemnation of the joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran.

The ministry described the action as “a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state in violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law.”

Putin’s Top Ally Targets Donald Trump, Makes Chilling World War 3 Warning

As tensions escalated, Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Putin and deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, warning that current developments could push the world toward a broader conflict.

Medvedev cautioned that the global situation is approaching a dangerous tipping point and suggested that US actions could ignite a third world war.

“Has the Third World War already begun, or is the world still not entering it, are we balancing? Formally, no, but if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could trigger it. Any event. This is a war by the US and its allies to maintain global dominance. The pigs don’t want to give up their trough.”

‘Trump Made a Grave Mistake’: Medvedev on Iran War

Medvedev further accused Trump of endangering American citizens with his decisions.

“Trump made a grave mistake. With his decision, he put all Americans under potential attack, even though the Iranian regime is not well-liked in neighboring Arab countries. The main thing is that the late Ayatollah was the spiritual father of nearly 300 million Shiites. And now he’s also a martyr. You can fill in the rest yourself. And now there’s no doubt that Iran will redouble its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.”

He stressed that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons following Trump’s actions is, in his view, unavoidable.

“Iran will try hard to equip itself with nuclear weapons, and no one should doubt this.”

Previous WWIII Warning Over Ukraine War

This is not the first time Medvedev has invoked the threat of a global conflict in response to Trump’s remarks. Last year, after Trump criticized Putin for escalating the war in Ukraine, Medvedev issued a stark warning referencing the possibility of World War III.

“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin playing with fire and really bad things happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

