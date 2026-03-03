LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top ally, Dmitry Medvedev issued a chilling warning that the world could be edging toward World War III as the tensions rise amid US-Israel war against Iran. Putin earlier condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “murder” and a grave violation of international law.

Putin's top ally warns Trump actions could spark World War III. Photos: X.
Putin's top ally warns Trump actions could spark World War III. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 3, 2026 08:08:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply reacted to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While expressing condolences, he described the killing as a grave breach of international norms.

In a strongly worded statement, Putin termed the act “a murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

He also paid tribute to Khamenei’s legacy, saying, “in our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations, bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

You Might Be Interested In

Russia Slams US-Israeli Operation In Iran

A day before Putin’s remarks, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a sharp condemnation of the joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran.

The ministry described the action as “a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state in violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law.”

Putin’s Top Ally Targets Donald Trump, Makes Chilling World War 3 Warning

As tensions escalated, Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Putin and deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, warning that current developments could push the world toward a broader conflict.

Medvedev cautioned that the global situation is approaching a dangerous tipping point and suggested that US actions could ignite a third world war.

“Has the Third World War already begun, or is the world still not entering it, are we balancing? Formally, no, but if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could trigger it. Any event. This is a war by the US and its allies to maintain global dominance. The pigs don’t want to give up their trough.”

‘Trump Made a Grave Mistake’: Medvedev on Iran War

Medvedev further accused Trump of endangering American citizens with his decisions.

“Trump made a grave mistake. With his decision, he put all Americans under potential attack, even though the Iranian regime is not well-liked in neighboring Arab countries. The main thing is that the late Ayatollah was the spiritual father of nearly 300 million Shiites. And now he’s also a martyr. You can fill in the rest yourself. And now there’s no doubt that Iran will redouble its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.”

He stressed that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons following Trump’s actions is, in his view, unavoidable.

“Iran will try hard to equip itself with nuclear weapons, and no one should doubt this.”

Previous WWIII Warning Over Ukraine War

This is not the first time Medvedev has invoked the threat of a global conflict in response to Trump’s remarks. Last year, after Trump criticized Putin for escalating the war in Ukraine, Medvedev issued a stark warning referencing the possibility of World War III.

“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin playing with fire and really bad things happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

Also Read: US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 8:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dmitry Medvedevhome-hero-pos-5Iran newsputinrussiaUS Iran war

RELATED News

US Targets Iran’s Missile and Naval Threats as Tehran Retaliates, Rubio Confirms ‘Mission is to Destroy Their Ballistic Missile Capabilities,’ Escalating Middle East Tensions

Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran As Strait Of Hormuz Under Spotlight: Iran Threatens, IDF Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning; All Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sparks Energy Shock: Gas Prices Soar 50% Amid US–Israel–Iran War, Global Markets Scramble as World’s Largest Export Plant Halts

LATEST NEWS

From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sparks Energy Shock: Gas Prices Soar 50% Amid US–Israel–Iran War, Global Markets Scramble as World’s Largest Export Plant Halts

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights From Jeddah As 357 Services Cancelled; Airlines Resume Limited Operations- Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

Dubai And Abu Dhabi Airports Resume Operations As UAE Launches ‘Special Flights’ To Clear Stranded Travelers After Three-Day Suspension Amid Regional Tensions

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’
Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’
Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’
Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

QUICK LINKS