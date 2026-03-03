US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

The United States Embassy in Riyadh came under a drone attack early Tuesday (March 3), triggering a fire on the diplomatic compound and raising fresh concerns over escalating tensions in the region. According to Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry, the embassy was struck by two drones, resulting in a “limited fire” and “minor damages.” The ministry confirmed that the blaze was contained.

US Embassy Riyadh In Flames

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that a loud explosion was heard and flames were seen at the embassy compound in the Saudi capital. One of the sources described the fire as minor.

Two of the individuals also reported black smoke rising above Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, an area that houses multiple foreign missions.

Reuters separately confirmed that there was a fire on the embassy premises and that the sound of a blast had been heard.

JUST IN: Smoke rises from the US embassy in Riyadh following a large explosion. pic.twitter.com/QnSONJ9dA3 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 3, 2026

US State Department On Riyadh Embassy Attack: Two UAVs Hit Chancery Roof and Perimeter

Citing the US State Department, The Wall Street Journal reported that the embassy was “struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery.”

CNN, quoting sources, described the drones as “suspected Iranian drones.” One source cited by the network said there were no immediate reports of injuries following the attack.

The incident occurred a day after the US Embassy in Kuwait issued a warning stating that it was under continuous threat of drone and missile attacks.

Strike on Saudi Aramco Refinery a Day Earlier

The attack on the Riyadh embassy follows a drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure a day earlier.

On Monday (March 2), a drone strike hit Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery. Iran launched Shahed-136 drones targeting the facility, which is among the world’s largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and serves as a key export terminal on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast.

The strike caused a fire that was quickly brought under control and resulted in no casualties. As a precautionary measure, Aramco shut operations at the refinery.

US Issues ‘Depart Now’ Advisory for 14 Nations

Amid escalating tensions and attacks in the region, American nationals in the Middle East have been urged to leave immediately.

In a notice issued by the US State Department, US citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen have been asked to “DEPART NOW” using commercial means.

Also Read: Who Was Hussein Makled? IDF Claims Hezbollah Intelligence Chief Killed Following Overnight Strikes On Lebanon As Middle East Tensions Rise