Who Was Hussein Makled? IDF Claims Hezbollah Intelligence Chief Killed Following Overnight Strikes On Lebanon As Middle East Tensions Rise

Israel says it killed Hezbollah’s intelligence chief, Hussein Makled, in an airstrike in Beirut overnight.

The Israeli military announced the strike early Monday, calling Makled “the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.” Hezbollah hasn’t said anything about the attack.

IDF Alleges Hezbollah Intelligence Chief Killed

Hezbollah keeps its inner workings secret, especially when it comes to intelligence and security.

The group’s top leaders—like Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, and former military commander Mustafa Badreddine are known, but it rarely shares details about who runs its intelligence or security operations.

The Israeli military said it also targeted other high-ranking Hezbollah members and hit dozens of command centers tied to both Hezbollah and Iran.

In southern Lebanon, near Tyre, Israel says it struck a weapons storage site. The military stressed it’s ready to fight on multiple fronts if needed.

“In response to rockets fired from Lebanon, we struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut, dozens of command centers, and a weapons depot near Tyre,” the Israeli military said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called Hezbollah’s military actions “illegal acts” and demanded the group hand over its weapons.

He said any attacks launched from Lebanese territory outside the control of the state are unacceptable, and insisted Hezbollah should stick to politics. According to Al Jazeera, Salam wants Lebanon’s military forces not armed groups, to enforce the law.

IDF claims it has hit more than 600 sites across Iran

Since launching the operation against Iran, the IDF says it’s taken out around 600 Iranian regime sites in airstrikes.

That includes 20 sites tied to Iran’s security leadership, about 150 ballistic missiles and their launchers, and 200 air defence systems, according to the military.

The Israeli Air Force has dropped more than 2,500 bombs so far. The IDF also released footage of an airstrike hitting Iranian soldiers at an air defence site inside Iran.

According to the military, Israeli pilots struck and killed those Iranian soldiers as they tried to use the air defence system against Israeli jets.

