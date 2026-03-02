Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Ayatollah Arafi’s death rumours: After the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the country’s interim Supreme Leader, a big shift for Tehran’s religious and political scene.

Who is Ayatollah Arafi?

Born in 1959 in Maybod, Yazd province, he’s a senior Shia cleric and a major player in Iran’s religious circles. He’s the Deputy of the Assembly of Experts and sits on the Guardian Council.

He also runs Iran’s Islamic Seminary system, shaping religious education across the country. Before that, he led Al-Mustafa International University, which trains clerics both in Iran and abroad.

Arafi grew up in a clerical family and started his religious education early. By 1970, he’d moved to Qom, the heart of Iran’s religious scholarship, where he studied philosophy, ethics, and theology.

He eventually became a Mujtahid, the kind of scholar who can issue Islamic legal rulings on his own. Unlike some figures, he built his influence through big institutional roles, not grassroots politics.

From 2009 to 2018, Arafi was at the helm of Al-Mustafa International University.

During his time there, he claimed the seminary network had converted 50 million people to Shi’ite Islam, an eye-popping number that most people see as unrealistic, but it shows just how ambitious he is about spreading Iran’s religious influence.

Is Ayatollah Arafi dead?

This has been made available in unverified social media reports that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the recently appointed interim supreme leader of Iran, has been killed in an airstrike hours after assuming power.

Such posts are spreading extensively on social media, such as Reddit, and other sites.

Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation by the state media in Iran, foreign governments as well as key international news agencies regarding his death. Such allegations are mere rumours at this point that need to be handled with care.

Authoritative sources on the other hand indicate that Arafi took over the leadership of the interim leadership council of Iran after the passing of the long serving supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

🇮🇷 Newl interim Supreme Leader Ayatollah Arafi has reportedly been killed in an airstrike. He was appointed just today. pic.twitter.com/B5Rv7DCfvW — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) March 2, 2026

Newly appointed interim Supreme Leader Ayatollah Arafi has reportedly been killed in an airstrike, just hours after taking the role. pic.twitter.com/poPIO3pK1J — Pubity (@pubity) March 2, 2026

Ayatollah Arafi’s connection with Ali Khamenei

Ali Khamenei seemed to trust him deeply, moving him into sensitive positions. Arafi served as Friday prayer leader both in his hometown and later in Qom.

In 2019, he joined the Guardian Council, the group that screens laws and election candidates. Analysts saw these moves as proof that Khamenei counted on Arafi’s loyalty and management skills.

But his run at the ballot box has been bumpy. He lost the 2016 Assembly of Experts race in Tehran but got in through a 2021 midterm by-election.

By March 2024, he topped the polls in Tehran and then became the Assembly’s second deputy chairman—putting him right in the thick of the succession drama.

Arafi doesn’t mince words. Last year, he declared, “America will take its wish for Iran to abandon production of military hardware to the grave.” He’s also called the United States “an epicentre of the violation against human rights.”

Now, as Iran starts a 40-day mourning period, all eyes are on the Assembly of Experts. People want to know how soon they’ll choose a permanent Supreme Leader. For now, Arafi is front and centre, holding things together during one of the most important transitions in Iran’s recent history.

Iran-Israel War

Without any confirmed news by the state broadcasters or other media outlets with a solid global reputation, the news about the death of Arafi is largely user-generated on social media. Independent reporting has not proved these claims.

Meanwhile, the legit news sources still refer to Arafi in his capacity as an interim leadership figure following the death of Khamenei.

No reputable news (by leading editorial organs) tells us that he is killed. The Iranian transition is an ongoing one that is being reported on the fly and the situation is volatile.

