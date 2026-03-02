LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Following reports of Ali Khamenei’s death, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was named Iran’s interim Supreme Leader.

Ayatollah Arafi has reportedly been killed but nothing has been confirmed yet (AI-Generated Image)
Ayatollah Arafi has reportedly been killed but nothing has been confirmed yet (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 2, 2026 15:19:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Ayatollah Arafi’s death rumours: After the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the country’s interim Supreme Leader, a big shift for Tehran’s religious and political scene.

Who is Ayatollah Arafi? 

Born in 1959 in Maybod, Yazd province, he’s a senior Shia cleric and a major player in Iran’s religious circles. He’s the Deputy of the Assembly of Experts and sits on the Guardian Council.

He also runs Iran’s Islamic Seminary system, shaping religious education across the country. Before that, he led Al-Mustafa International University, which trains clerics both in Iran and abroad.

You Might Be Interested In

Arafi grew up in a clerical family and started his religious education early. By 1970, he’d moved to Qom, the heart of Iran’s religious scholarship, where he studied philosophy, ethics, and theology.

He eventually became a Mujtahid, the kind of scholar who can issue Islamic legal rulings on his own. Unlike some figures, he built his influence through big institutional roles, not grassroots politics.

From 2009 to 2018, Arafi was at the helm of Al-Mustafa International University.

During his time there, he claimed the seminary network had converted 50 million people to Shi’ite Islam, an eye-popping number that most people see as unrealistic, but it shows just how ambitious he is about spreading Iran’s religious influence.

Is Ayatollah Arafi dead? 

This has been made available in unverified social media reports that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the recently appointed interim supreme leader of Iran, has been killed in an airstrike hours after assuming power.

Such posts are spreading extensively on social media, such as Reddit, and other sites.

Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation by the state media in Iran, foreign governments as well as key international news agencies regarding his death. Such allegations are mere rumours at this point that need to be handled with care.

Authoritative sources on the other hand indicate that Arafi took over the leadership of the interim leadership council of Iran after the passing of the long serving supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Arafi’s connection with Ali Khamenei

Ali Khamenei seemed to trust him deeply, moving him into sensitive positions. Arafi served as Friday prayer leader both in his hometown and later in Qom.

In 2019, he joined the Guardian Council, the group that screens laws and election candidates. Analysts saw these moves as proof that Khamenei counted on Arafi’s loyalty and management skills.

But his run at the ballot box has been bumpy. He lost the 2016 Assembly of Experts race in Tehran but got in through a 2021 midterm by-election.

By March 2024, he topped the polls in Tehran and then became the Assembly’s second deputy chairman—putting him right in the thick of the succession drama.

Arafi doesn’t mince words. Last year, he declared, “America will take its wish for Iran to abandon production of military hardware to the grave.” He’s also called the United States “an epicentre of the violation against human rights.”

Now, as Iran starts a 40-day mourning period, all eyes are on the Assembly of Experts. People want to know how soon they’ll choose a permanent Supreme Leader. For now, Arafi is front and centre, holding things together during one of the most important transitions in Iran’s recent history.

Iran-Israel War

Without any confirmed news by the state broadcasters or other media outlets with a solid global reputation, the news about the death of Arafi is largely user-generated on social media. Independent reporting has not proved these claims.

Meanwhile, the legit news sources still refer to Arafi in his capacity as an interim leadership figure following the death of Khamenei.

No reputable news (by leading editorial organs) tells us that he is killed. The Iranian transition is an ongoing one that is being reported on the fly and the situation is volatile.

ALSO READ: Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayatollah Arafi DeadAyatollah Arafi death rumourshome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

‘India Has Always Called For Dialogue, Diplomacy’: PM Narendra Modi On West Asia Conflict, Reaffirms Peace Stand

Iranian Drones Hit Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery Amid US-Iran War | WATCH Shocking Video

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Born In India? Iran Supreme Leader’s Uttar Pradesh Village Link Revealed

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know
Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know
Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know
Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

QUICK LINKS