Home > World > Iran Sparks Nuclear Panic: President Masoud Pezeshkian Suspends IAEA Ties After US-Israel Bomb Key Nuclear Sites

Iran Sparks Nuclear Panic: President Masoud Pezeshkian Suspends IAEA Ties After US-Israel Bomb Key Nuclear Sites

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the country’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, following US-Israeli airstrikes on key nuclear sites including Fordo. The move, approved by Iran’s parliament and Guardian Council, is set to intensify Tehran’s standoff with the West.

Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA after US-Israel strikes on nuclear sites, escalating nuclear standoff with West.
Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA after US-Israel strikes on nuclear sites, escalating nuclear standoff with West.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 15:28:22 IST

Google News

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday announced the suspension of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The direcction was issued following coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iran’s three most critical nuclear sites including Fordo.

Iran’s Decision To Suspend Cooperation With IAEA To Esclate Standoff

The decision will further restrict international oversight of Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities. According to reports Iranian uranium enrichment had reached levels close to weapons-grade.

The presidential order did not specify how or when the suspension would take effect. The decision will likely escalate in Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West. 

Iran has previously used limitations on IAEA inspections as leverage in negotiations with Western powers. However, Iranian officials have not confirmed any plans to resume talks that stoppdduring after Israel attacked Tehran.

Also Read: Over 930 Killed in Iran during 12‑Day War With Israel, Iranian Judiciary Says

IAEA Non-Cooperation Approved By Iran’s Guardian Council

Pezeshkian’s decision follows the approval of a bill by Iran’s parliament and its constitutional oversight body, the Guardian Council. The legislation is said to have the backing of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council which is chaired by the president himself.

“The government is mandated to immediately suspend all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency under the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its related Safeguards Agreement,” the bill read, according to state media. “This suspension will remain in effect until certain conditions are met, including the guaranteed security of nuclear facilities and scientists.”

Israel Condemns Iran’s IAEA Decision

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the move as “scandalous,” calling the Tehran’s decision a complete renunciation of all its international nuclear obligations.

“Iran has just issued a scandalous announcement about suspending its cooperation with the IAEA,” Saar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “This is a complete renunciation of all its international nuclear obligations and commitments.”

Gideon Saar called on European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to activate the accord’s snapback mechanism. The move will restore all UN sanctions lifted under the original agreement if a signatory alleges Iran is in non-compliance.

Israel, the only nuclear powered country itsef is not subject to IAEA inspections of its weapons facilities.

Also Read: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Admits US Bombing ‘Seriously Damaged’ Fordo Nuclear Facility

Tags: home_hero_pos_1iaeairan- israel warpresident masoud pezeshkian
