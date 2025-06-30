Live Tv
Home > World > Over 930 Killed in Iran during 12‑Day War With Israel, Iranian Judiciary Says

Over 930 Killed in Iran during 12‑Day War With Israel, Iranian Judiciary Says

Iran's judiciary has said that 935 people were killed in Iran during the recent 12‑day war with Israel, in a significant increase from the previously reported 610 deaths. The revised count includes 79 casualties from Israel’s strike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, which Iran called the most devastating since the 1980s Iran–Iraq war.

Iran has claimed 935 deaths,—including 38 children, during Tehran's 12‑day war with Israel.
Iran has claimed 935 deaths,—including 38 children, during Tehran's 12‑day war with Israel. The conflict erupted on June 13, when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military leaders. (AP Photo)

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:09:15 IST

Iran’s judiciary on Monday claimed that 935 individuals died across Iran during the country’s 12-day war against Israel, of which 38 were children and 132 women, according to a report published by Reuters, which quoted judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. This is a significant increase from the previously released figure of 610 deaths by Iran’s health ministry prior to the announcement of a ceasefire between the two archrivals last week.

Evin Prison attack casualties revised

Jahangir said the death toll of the recent Israeli attack on Evin Prison in Tehran had also increased from 71 to 79, as reported by Reuters. The attack on the prison had raised international concerns, with civilians allegedly caught up in what Tehran described as the worst attack since its 1980s conflict with Iraq, the report said.

How Did the Israel-Iran conflict reignite?

The conflict reignited on June 13, when Israel bombed key Iranian sites, targetting the countries top nuclear scientists and prominent military commanders, prompting Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israeli military bases and other regions. The United States entered the war on June 22, with its bombers dropping missiles at three key Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow plant.

You Might Be Interested In

Tehran accuses Israel of committing ‘war crimes’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei blamed Israel for committing what Tehran says are “war crimes,” claiming that civilians and military targets cannot be distinguished in such attacks. “The Zionist regime’s (Israel) action was taken without any reason or justification, hence we do not believe in distinguishing between military and civilian (victims),” he had reportedly said at the time. According to Baghaei, both “martyrs” and “damaged buildings” are proof of these alleged crimes.

Israeli PM hints at possible change in strategy

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at a possible change in strategy after announcing “many opportunities have opened up now following this victory,” in reference to the Israeli military campaign against Iran. 

