Home > World > Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, 'This Time Bullet Won't Miss' — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, 'This Time Bullet Won't Miss' — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

Iranian state TV issued a chilling threat against US President Donald Trump, vowing he would be targeted. This comes amid rising US-Iran tensions and reports of a possible US military strike. The threat recalls a 2024 assassination attempt on Trump.

Iran threatens Trump on state TV amid US-Iran tensions. Photos: X.
Iran threatens Trump on state TV amid US-Iran tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 15, 2026 09:07:19 IST

Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, ‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’ — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

An Iranian state television channel issued a chilling assassination threat against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, displaying a photo of the 79-year-old at his 2024 Butler rally alongside a message reading, “This time it will not miss the target.” The warning referenced the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024.

This death threat comes amid reports that the Trump administration has decided on a potential military strike against Iran. Reuters, citing two European officials, reported that US intervention appeared imminent, with one official suggesting it could occur within 24 hours. No official statement has been released regarding the proposed strike.

Iran’s Assassination Threat Against Donald Trump

Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader shared a screenshot of a tweet showing Iranian state TV’s broadcast. The image featured a split screen: a crowd on the left and a photo of Trump on the right. A message in Persian warned: “This time, the bullet won’t miss.”

Iran has a history of threatening Trump. In 2022, Tehran posted a video depicting a simulated assassination attempt on the US president at his Mar-a-Lago golf course.

The threat follows a foiled Iranian-led plot in 2024, according to the US Justice Department. Authorities arrested Farhad Shakeri, who was allegedly tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate Trump, according to court documents.

Assassination Threat Against Donald Trump Amid Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Washington

Relations between Iran and the United States have sharply escalated amid nationwide protests in Iran. Trump has warned that a military operation is on the table in response to attacks on demonstrators.

Officials in Tehran have countered, stating that Iran would target American troops in the region and potentially Israel if the US launches a strike.

Donald Trump Claims ‘Killings Have Stopped’ In Iran

On Wednesday, Trump said he had been informed “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has signaled fast-track trials and executions in its crackdown on protesters.

Trump, addressing protesting Iranians, asserted that “help is on the way” and promised that his administration would “act accordingly” to respond to the Iranian government.

However, he did not specify how the US might respond, leaving it unclear whether his remarks indicated a pause or reconsideration of action.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it’s stopped, it’s stopping,” Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions, so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:07 AM IST
