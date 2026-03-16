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Home > World > UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held urgent talks over Iran’s attacks targeting regional countries. The leaders warned that the strikes violate sovereignty and threaten both regional and global stability.

UAE and Saudi leaders warn Iran over Gulf attacks as Dubai airport halts flights after drone incident. Photos: X.
UAE and Saudi leaders warn Iran over Gulf attacks as Dubai airport halts flights after drone incident. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 16, 2026 08:24:07 IST

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UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, received a phone call from Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to discuss the escalating military developments across the region, as Iran continues to attack the Gulf countries. 

During the conversation, the two leaders addressed continued attacks by Iran targeting countries in the region. They said the attacks constitute violations of national sovereignty and international norms.

UAE, Saudi Warn Iran

Both leaders stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation, warning that the ongoing situation poses a serious threat to regional and global stability. They also highlighted the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional issues and preserve peace and security.

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The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran’s arch-foe Israel in 2020, has borne the brunt of the attacks in recent developments. However, other Gulf Arab states have also been affected, and all have condemned Iran’s actions.

Flights Temporarily Suspended at Dubai International Airport After Drone Attack

Dubai’s civil aviation authority said on Monday that flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended after a fire was reported near the airport.

The suspension came after Iran warned of possible attacks on three major ports in the United Arab Emirates. Tehran accused the United States of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to carry out strikes on Kharg Island, which hosts the main terminal for Iran’s oil exports.

Iran Says Attacks In UAE Target US Presence

Iran has maintained that its attacks are directed at the United States’ presence in the region.

The UAE, along with other countries including Iraq, Jordan and Turkey, hosts US military facilities.

Drones or missiles have also been launched at civilian sites in the UAE. These include Dubai airport, popular hotels and the country’s financial district.

Also Read: Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 8:24 AM IST
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UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’

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UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’
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