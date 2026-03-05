LIVE TV
Gaming vs Reality: Viral Clip Shows Call Of Duty Footage Used In White House Briefing On Iran War Destruction — Watch Video

March 5, 2026

The recent viral video that has been posted in the official X account of the White House merges actual footage of strikes in the current US-Iran conflict with a clip of the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The montage begins with a gameplay clip in which a player uses a Mass Guided Bombs killstreak in game a potent weapon obtained by getting 30 kills without dying and then switches to real military shots of the munitions hitting Iranian targets. This has caused a massive response on social media and elsewhere with the viewers commenting on the fusion of entertainment style images and real war scenes provided by the administration. 

Opponents claim that incorporation of video game content in an official war video is a gray area between the gaming culture and violence in real life which many people do not consider as fitting the dreadful acts of death and loss of lives of the civilian population caused by the war. There have been some commentaries on line that point out that the montage is striking as a reflection of the aesthetics of gaming highlight reels, and may under emphasize the grave human cost of the war.



Simultaneously, this decision by the administration can be presented as the repetition of the earlier moments when the elements of the gaming or pop culture have been featured in the governmental media, including the previous posts by the Department of Homeland Security that feature other gaming franchises blended with the actual footage. Viewer and analyst remarks reiterated that the incorporation of Call of Duty images, however short, has turned the video into a viral one, and has brought up concerns about communication and ethics communication in wartime.

What Is the issue?

The issue is whether the publisher of the game, Activision (and its parent company Microsoft), gave permission to use the footage and none have officially commented. The release of the clip is against the backdrop of active questioning of the misinformation and AI generated content spreading on the war on platforms like X, where fake or misleading videos are common. This setting has increased the sensitivity to war imagery production, distribution and interpretation online because viewers are finding it difficult to distinguish between objective, and entertainment or fake information. 

Also Read: Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:50 AM IST
Tags: Call Of Duty White HouseIran conflictUS Iran warviral videowhite houseWhite House viral

QUICK LINKS