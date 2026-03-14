Iran Launches 48th Wave Of ‘Operation True Promise 4’ To Avenge Trump’s Kharg Attack; US, Israeli Targets Hit With Khorramshahr, Kheibar Missiles

Hours after the United States targeted Iran’s Kharg Island in massive strikes, Tehran responded with the 48th wave of ‘Operation True Promise 4’ against US and Israeli targets across the Gulf region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of the attack to state broadcaster Press TV, saying that these attacks were carried out in coordination with Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

It announced the “successful execution of the 48th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against Zionist and American targets.”

According to Press TV, the 48th wave involved a sophisticated combination of weapons, including solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, liquid-fuel Qadr missiles, and attack drones.

The development came after the 47th wave was completed on Friday.

Israel’s Nevatim, Be’er Sheva; Al Udeid In Qatar Hit

In the earlier 47th phase of the operation, several strategic sites were reportedly targeted, including the Negev Desert area—particularly Nevatim, which hosts one of the region’s largest airbases.

Additional strikes were said to have hit Be’er Sheva, regarded as a major technological hub, as well as the city of Lod.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed that the operation struck Al Udeid in Qatar, which it described as the United States’ most significant airbase in the West Asia region.

According to the IRGC, the strikes further extended to what it called hideouts of the anti-Iran Komala militant group, using a combination of solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles and liquid-fuel Qadr missiles.

Press TV reported that in the 46th wave of strikes carried out on Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed several missile systems, including Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr.

Describing the situation following the attacks, the Corps said the strikes had created widespread anxiety among Israelis.

“From one siren to another and a rush to reach shelters—this is the current situation the Zionists are facing,” it said, referring to the atmosphere on the ground after the launches.