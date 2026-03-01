Iranian Anchor Breaks Down On Live TV Announcing Khamenei’s Death In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

An anchor on Iran’s state broadcaster broke down live on air while announcing what the channel called the “martyrdom” of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a dramatic moment in the country’s unfolding political crisis.

Footage aired by Press TV showed the presenter pausing repeatedly and struggling to maintain composure as he described the death as “confirmed.” The network reported that Khamenei was killed in what Iranian authorities termed an assassination, referring to him as the “Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

Grief Scenes In Karbala, Tehran

Press TV broadcast visuals from the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala, where pilgrims were seen mourning after hearing the announcement. In Tehran, crowds reportedly gathered at Enghelab Square, holding portraits and chanting slogans in tribute.

Iranian state media said the government issued a stern warning, declaring that the “crime of assassination” would not go unpunished and vowing retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Anchor breaks down at Iran’s Press TV announcing the death of Supreme leader Khamenei. Says, “A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done.” pic.twitter.com/4WGtZ58SX0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 1, 2026

According to Reuters, citing Iranian media, Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death, known as Arba’een, carries deep religious significance.

National Mourning, Security Tightened

The Supreme Leader’s office announced a nationwide mourning period, with flags lowered to half-mast and public ceremonies planned across the country. The move symbolically closes a 37-year chapter in Iran’s political history.

Khamenei, who succeeded revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, had long positioned himself as a central figure of resistance against Western influence.

Authorities have stepped up security in major cities, including Tehran, amid concerns over unrest. The announcement comes after reported US and Israeli strikes, referred to in Iranian media as Operation Epic Fury and Lion’s Roar, intensified regional tensions.

Succession Questions Loom

Attention has now turned to the sensitive process of selecting Khamenei’s successor. Analysts say the transition could reshape the balance of power between Iran’s clerical establishment and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

State media has framed his death as the “Martyrdom of the Guardian,” presenting it as a sacrifice for national sovereignty rather than a political defeat.

In the early hours of Sunday, Khamenei’s official Farsi account acknowledged his death on X, posting a verse from Surah Al-Ahzab (33:23): “Among the believers are men who have been true to the covenant they made with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow [by death], and some are still waiting, and they have not changed [their commitment] in the least.”

