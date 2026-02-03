LIVE TV
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran remains willing to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect but will not enter negotiations under pressure, threats, or coercion, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect. Photo: ANI
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 3, 2026 16:06:24 IST

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran remains willing to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect but will not enter negotiations under pressure, threats or coercion, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported. 

The remarks were made on Monday during his visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, where he, along with senior Foreign Ministry officials, paid tribute and reaffirmed their commitment ot the ideals of the Islamic Republic’s founder. 

Iran Rejects Diplomacy Under Threats, Says Araghchi

Highlighting Iran’s long-standing diplomatic stance, Araghchi said, “Iran has always been ready for diplomacy from an equal footing, with mutual respect, and in pursuit of the interests of the Iranian nation.”

He stressed that respect must be reciprocal, adding, “Anyone who speaks to the Iranian nation with respect will be met with respect, while anyone who resorts to threats and force will be met likewise.”

The foreign minister further underlined Tehran’s position, stating, “Diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, threats, and intimidation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran proceeds along this path with resolve and strength,” Press TV reported.

Araghchi Cites Resistance Amid US-Israel Attacks

Araghchi also noted that Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy alongside resistance, saying the Foreign Ministry stands “in the same position” as the Iranian Armed Forces in safeguarding people’s rights, defending national interests and preserving national security.

Referring to last year’s conflict, Araghchi pointed to what he described as unprovoked US-Israeli aggression that killed at least 1,064 people between June 13 and 27, 2025. He said the attacks occurred while Tehran was engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Washington, during which Donald Trump had publicly demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” according to Press TV.

He added that Iran responded with resistance and retaliatory strikes, after which its adversaries sought an unconditional ceasefire.

Araghchi Blames Foreign Hand in Iran Unrest

Addressing recent unrest, Araghchi said foreign-linked riots had no connection to constitutionally recognised civil protests, alleging that armed groups entered the scene as part of hostile efforts against Iran. He described the violence as an extension of a 12-day conflict aimed at destabilising the country.

In late December, sporadic economic protests were overtaken by armed mercenaries allegedly incited by US and Israeli leaders and supported by intelligence operatives on the ground. Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs reported that 3,117 people were killed during the unrest, including 2,427 civilians and security personnel, Press TV added.

Araghchi also noted that during and after the riots, Trump repeatedly threatened military action and reinforced US troop deployments across the region.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 4:06 PM IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

