LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Where is Bushra Bibi now? PTI raises ‘grave danger’ as Imran Khan’s health worsens after eye procedure in Islamabad.

Where is Imran khan's wife Bushra Bibi now? (Photo: X/@AbujomaaGaza)
Where is Imran khan's wife Bushra Bibi now? (Photo: X/@AbujomaaGaza)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 3, 2026 15:58:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Questions over the whereabouts of Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, have resurfaced as political tensions escalate and PTI leaders warn of “grave danger” amid Khan’s deteriorating health. 

You Might Be Interested In

The former first couple is currently serving prison sentences following convictions in multiple high-profile corruption cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust scandals.

Bushra Bibi Back in Prison Amid Multiple Convictions

Bushra Bibi, who was briefly released on bail in October 2024, was re-arrested in January 2025. She is currently in jail serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, while Imran Khan faces 14 years in prison for the same matter.

You Might Be Interested In

Both were also sentenced to concurrent terms of 10 and seven years in the Toshakhana corruption case over alleged illegal retention and sale of luxury gifts, including jewellery given by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a 2021 state visit.



Authorities claim the couple violated Pakistan’s gift rules by purchasing items at artificially low prices and failing to declare profits, while PTI leaders describe the convictions as politically motivated and part of a broader campaign of suppression.

Health Concerns for Imran Khan Spark PTI Alarm

Meanwhile, serious concern has erupted over Imran Khan’s health, following a diagnosis of central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition that could result in permanent vision loss if untreated. 

Khan, currently serving multiple sentences in Adiala Jail, was reportedly taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for a brief eye procedure.

PTI and allied leaders have raised the alarm over what they describe as delayed or inadequate medical treatment, calling it a “grave danger” and demanding full access for Khan’s personal doctors. Protesters and party supporters have staged sit-ins outside the jail, demanding transparency and proper care.

Bushra Bibi’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny

Amid the controversy over Khan’s health, Bushra Bibi’s current location and treatment in custody have come under the spotlight.

PTI alleges that she continues to face inhumane treatment, including restrictions on access to medical care, books, and communication, raising questions about prisoners’ rights in Pakistan.

Former PM Khan has previously accused Army Chief Asim Munir of targeting his wife as a means to exert emotional pressure on him, claims that have reignited debate over political victimisation and the impartiality of the judicial process.

Political Fallout and Protests

The combined cases and health concerns have intensified political tensions in Pakistan. PTI supporters and civil society groups continue to demand independent medical boards for Khan and assurances regarding the treatment of Bushra Bibi.

The National Dialogue Committee (NDC), a group of former PTI leaders, has called for urgent reforms to allow both access to personal physicians and oversight in prison, citing precedent with previous incarcerated leaders like Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, government officials maintain that the court rulings were based on “solid evidence” and insist that both Khan and Bushra Bibi are being treated according to prison rules.

Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Cases: A Recap

The Toshakhana corruption case involves alleged fraud over state gifts, including jewellery from Saudi Arabia. Prosecutors claim the couple profited after buying items at artificially low prices, while PTI supporters call the ruling a “sham” and a politically motivated attack on the party.

In the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan and others were accused of misappropriating Rs50 billion (£190 million) sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister.

The combined convictions have sparked widespread debate over political repression, prisoners’ rights, and medical transparency in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Tariff Cut, No Ego: Why Donald Trump Waved A Green Flag For India Trade Deal Now With His ‘Greatest Friend’ PM Modi; What Is The Russia-Venezuela Link? | Explained

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bushra BibiBushra Bibi newsImran KhanImran Khan healthWhere is Bushra Bibi

RELATED News

Why Was Imran Khan Moved To Hospital In the Dead Of Night? PTI Cries Foul, Family Kept in Dark

Why Is Donald Trump Seeking $1 Billion In Damages From Harvard University? POTUS Escalates Dispute With A Bigger Amount Amid Funding Row

Tariff Cut, No Ego: Why Donald Trump Waved A Green Flag For India Trade Deal Now With His ‘Greatest Friend’ PM Modi; What Is The Russia-Venezuela Link? | Explained

From Moscow To Caracas: Will Venezuelan Oil Fulfil India’s Crude Needs? Trump Says India To End Russian Oil Imports Amid New Trade Deal

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Will Pat Cummins Miss IPL 2026? Australia Captain Drops Major Update

Watch: Rakhi Sawant Obscene Moves In Nipple Baring Dress In Front Of Paparazzi Go Viral: ‘Isko Koi Pagal Khana Bhejdo Yaar’

Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

India–US Trade Deal Timeline: A Year Of Negotiations, Tariff Cuts, And The Step-By-Step Journey To The Historic February 2 Global Market Triumph

Revenge On Your Ex This Valentine’s Day? A Zoo’s Cockroach Offer Shows You How to Do It — Everything You Need to Know

UGC NET December 2025 Result Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in How to Check and Download Result Step-By-Step Guide Here

Box Office Blockbuster Loading: Christmas Release For Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, Action-Packed Movie To Release On December 24 Worldwide

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

SP Venkatesh’s Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition
Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition
Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition
Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

QUICK LINKS