Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Questions over the whereabouts of Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, have resurfaced as political tensions escalate and PTI leaders warn of “grave danger” amid Khan’s deteriorating health.

The former first couple is currently serving prison sentences following convictions in multiple high-profile corruption cases, including the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust scandals.

Bushra Bibi Back in Prison Amid Multiple Convictions

Bushra Bibi, who was briefly released on bail in October 2024, was re-arrested in January 2025. She is currently in jail serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, while Imran Khan faces 14 years in prison for the same matter.

Both were also sentenced to concurrent terms of 10 and seven years in the Toshakhana corruption case over alleged illegal retention and sale of luxury gifts, including jewellery given by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a 2021 state visit.

Bushra Bibi is being held in illegal captivity by Asim Munir, not for justice, but solely to break Imran Khan. Kept in solitary confinement, in blatant violation of all human rights. This is fascism, not law.







Authorities claim the couple violated Pakistan’s gift rules by purchasing items at artificially low prices and failing to declare profits, while PTI leaders describe the convictions as politically motivated and part of a broader campaign of suppression.

Health Concerns for Imran Khan Spark PTI Alarm

Meanwhile, serious concern has erupted over Imran Khan’s health, following a diagnosis of central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition that could result in permanent vision loss if untreated.

Khan, currently serving multiple sentences in Adiala Jail, was reportedly taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for a brief eye procedure.

PTI and allied leaders have raised the alarm over what they describe as delayed or inadequate medical treatment, calling it a “grave danger” and demanding full access for Khan’s personal doctors. Protesters and party supporters have staged sit-ins outside the jail, demanding transparency and proper care.

Bushra Bibi’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny

Amid the controversy over Khan’s health, Bushra Bibi’s current location and treatment in custody have come under the spotlight.

PTI alleges that she continues to face inhumane treatment, including restrictions on access to medical care, books, and communication, raising questions about prisoners’ rights in Pakistan.

Former PM Khan has previously accused Army Chief Asim Munir of targeting his wife as a means to exert emotional pressure on him, claims that have reignited debate over political victimisation and the impartiality of the judicial process.

Political Fallout and Protests

The combined cases and health concerns have intensified political tensions in Pakistan. PTI supporters and civil society groups continue to demand independent medical boards for Khan and assurances regarding the treatment of Bushra Bibi.

The National Dialogue Committee (NDC), a group of former PTI leaders, has called for urgent reforms to allow both access to personal physicians and oversight in prison, citing precedent with previous incarcerated leaders like Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, government officials maintain that the court rulings were based on “solid evidence” and insist that both Khan and Bushra Bibi are being treated according to prison rules.

Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Cases: A Recap

The Toshakhana corruption case involves alleged fraud over state gifts, including jewellery from Saudi Arabia. Prosecutors claim the couple profited after buying items at artificially low prices, while PTI supporters call the ruling a “sham” and a politically motivated attack on the party.

In the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan and others were accused of misappropriating Rs50 billion (£190 million) sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister.

The combined convictions have sparked widespread debate over political repression, prisoners’ rights, and medical transparency in Pakistan.

