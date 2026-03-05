LIVE TV
America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 22:47:50 IST

Trump Claims Role in Iran’s Succession, Dismisses Khamenei’s Son as “Unacceptable”

In a jaw‑dropping Axios interview, Trump declared he wants a front-row seat in picking Iran’s next supreme leader after Khamenei passes. His verdict on Khamenei’s son? “Unacceptable.”

So, readers: should the U.S. really play kingmaker, or is this Trump just auditioning for global talent show?

(This Is ABreaking News… More To Come)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:47 PM IST
