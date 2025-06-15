Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Iraqi Armed Group Kataib Hezbollah Warns US of Consequences if Washington Intervenes in Israel-Iran Conflict

Iraqi Armed Group Kataib Hezbollah Warns US of Consequences if Washington Intervenes in Israel-Iran Conflict

Kataib Hezbollah has warned the US that it will resume attacks on American troops if Washington intervenes in the Israel-Iran conflict. The Iran-aligned militia, a key player in the "Axis of Resistance," has previously carried out numerous attacks on American and Israeli interests in Iraq and Syria.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 21:27:09 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group, issued a stern warning to the United States on Sunday, threatening to resume attacks on US forces in the region should Washington intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Reuters reported.

Kataib Hezbollah Warns the US of Retaliatory Action

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, emphasised the group’s readiness to respond if the US gets involved in the Middle East tensions. “We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy’s army in the region,” al-Hamidawi said, according to Reuters. “If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases spread across the region without hesitation.”

Kataib Hezbollah’s Role in the ‘Axis of Resistance’

Kataib Hezbollah, founded after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, is one of the most powerful Iranian-backed militia groups in the region, the report said. It is part of the broader network of Iran’s proxy forces, known as the “Axis of Resistance.” The group has previously claimed responsibility for numerous missile and drone attacks targeting both US and Israeli interests in Iraq and Syria, as reported by Reuters.

Kataib Hezbollah Suspended Operations Against US Troops Early Last Year

Although Kataib Hezbollah suspended its military operations against American troops early last year following pressure from the Iraqi government, the militia group has now threatened to resume its attacks if Washington intervenes in the Israel-Iran conflict. The group is part of a larger coalition of Iran-aligned factions that have reportedly conducted over 150 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria since the escalation of the Gaza war nearly 20 months ago.

Iraq, which maintains a delicate balance between its relationships with both the United States and Iran, is seeking to avoid destabilising its fragile peace while focusing on rebuilding the country after years of conflict, the report said. 

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries

Tags: iran-israel conflictisrael-iran tensionskataib hezbollah
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?