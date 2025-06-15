Iraqi Armed Group Kataib Hezbollah Warns US of Consequences if Washington Intervenes in Israel-Iran Conflict

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group, issued a stern warning to the United States on Sunday, threatening to resume attacks on US forces in the region should Washington intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Reuters reported.

Kataib Hezbollah Warns the US of Retaliatory Action

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, emphasised the group’s readiness to respond if the US gets involved in the Middle East tensions. “We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy’s army in the region,” al-Hamidawi said, according to Reuters. “If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases spread across the region without hesitation.”

Kataib Hezbollah’s Role in the ‘Axis of Resistance’

Kataib Hezbollah, founded after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, is one of the most powerful Iranian-backed militia groups in the region, the report said. It is part of the broader network of Iran’s proxy forces, known as the “Axis of Resistance.” The group has previously claimed responsibility for numerous missile and drone attacks targeting both US and Israeli interests in Iraq and Syria, as reported by Reuters.

Kataib Hezbollah Suspended Operations Against US Troops Early Last Year

Although Kataib Hezbollah suspended its military operations against American troops early last year following pressure from the Iraqi government, the militia group has now threatened to resume its attacks if Washington intervenes in the Israel-Iran conflict. The group is part of a larger coalition of Iran-aligned factions that have reportedly conducted over 150 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria since the escalation of the Gaza war nearly 20 months ago.

Iraq, which maintains a delicate balance between its relationships with both the United States and Iran, is seeking to avoid destabilising its fragile peace while focusing on rebuilding the country after years of conflict, the report said.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries