The Dubai Media Office reported that all observation decks and tourist entry points at the Burj Khalifa have been closed with the security forces sealing off the entrances via the Dubai Mall. At The Top tickets scheduled were cancelled and tourists were evacuated to safe places when emergency sirens were activated around the city at the end of the night on Saturdays. This is in the midst of the peak of alert in the UAE and there is no definite date as to when the landmark will be reopened.

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Indefinitely closed visitors have been told of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai after a wave of retaliatory missile attacks and drone attacks by Iran, according to officials and media reports. On Sunday, the precautionary evacuation of the landmark followed the falling debris of the intercepted projectiles that led to fires and damages in some areas of Dubai, the palm jumeirah and downtown areas.

Closure of one of the most recognizable attractions in the emirate is done in the wake of other major landmarks that are reportedly getting damaged. Missile debris allegedly hit the Burj Al Arab hotel, and another hit the Fairmont The Palm in Palm Jumeirah resulting in a fire. Consequently, entertainment and recreational activities and services in some tourist destinations have been reduced or shut down to focus on the safety of people.

The closure has added to travel disruption due to flight suspension at the Dubai International Airport and broader airspace restrictions. Embassies of different countries such as the one of India have sent travel warnings to tourists, warning them to keep indoors, avoid infected zones, and keep in touch with the latest information. The authorities of the UAE state that only when all the safety checkups and security tests are over, the Burj Khalifa will reopen.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video