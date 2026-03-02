LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Missile debris hit the Burj Al Arab hotel, and another hit the Fairmont The Palm in Palm Jumeirah resulting in a fire.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 2, 2026 03:14:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

The Dubai Media Office reported that all observation decks and tourist entry points at the Burj Khalifa have been closed with the security forces sealing off the entrances via the Dubai Mall. At The Top tickets scheduled were cancelled and tourists were evacuated to safe places when emergency sirens were activated around the city at the end of the night on Saturdays. This is in the midst of the peak of alert in the UAE and there is no definite date as to when the landmark will be reopened. 

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Indefinitely closed visitors have been told of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai after a wave of retaliatory missile attacks and drone attacks by Iran, according to officials and media reports. On Sunday, the precautionary evacuation of the landmark followed the falling debris of the intercepted projectiles that led to fires and damages in some areas of Dubai, the palm jumeirah and downtown areas. 

Closure of one of the most recognizable attractions in the emirate is done in the wake of other major landmarks that are reportedly getting damaged. Missile debris allegedly hit the Burj Al Arab hotel, and another hit the Fairmont The Palm in Palm Jumeirah resulting in a fire. Consequently, entertainment and recreational activities and services in some tourist destinations have been reduced or shut down to focus on the safety of people. 

You Might Be Interested In

The closure has added to travel disruption due to flight suspension at the Dubai International Airport and broader airspace restrictions. Embassies of different countries such as the one of India have sent travel warnings to tourists, warning them to keep indoors, avoid infected zones, and keep in touch with the latest information. The authorities of the UAE state that only when all the safety checkups and security tests are over, the Burj Khalifa will reopen.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: burj khalifaBurj Khalifa NewsDubai breaking newsDubai Burj KhalifaDubai Middle East tensionsdubai newsDubai news IranIs Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors

RELATED News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

Violent Pro-Iran Protests In Pakistan’s Karachi Kill 23, Dozens Injured After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death As Demonstrators Attempt To Storm US Consulate And UN Office

‘Rise Against The Army, They Are Your Enemy’: Pakistan’s Geo News Hacked As Anti-Military Messages Air Amid Escalating Border War With Afghanistan

Austin Bar Mass Shooting: Did Iran Strikes Influence The Motive Of Alleged Gunman Ndiaga Diagne? FBI Says It May Be ‘An Act of Terrorism’

LATEST NEWS

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

What’s Going To Happen In The Stock Market On Monday? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

Austin Bar Mass Shooting: Did Iran Strikes Influence The Motive Of Alleged Gunman Ndiaga Diagne? FBI Says It May Be ‘An Act of Terrorism’

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Global Oil Supply At Risk: How Iran’s Strikes And Strait Of Hormuz Closure Could Drive Prices Higher, Explained

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson For His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here
Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here
Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here
Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

QUICK LINKS