Is Cuba Donald Trump’s Next Target After Iran? POTUS Hints At Major Move, Says Regime Change ‘Only A Matter Of Time’

Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the United States could soon shift its attention to Cuba once the ongoing conflict involving Iran is resolved, raising concerns that the Caribbean nation may become the next focus of US pressure or intervention.

Speaking at a reception at the White House, Trump hinted that action related to Cuba may only be a matter of time. “We want to fix, finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba,” he said.

Addressing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is the son of Cuban immigrants, Trump added: “You’ve been doing a fantastic job on a place called Cuba.”

Energy Blockade Deepens Crisis In Cuba

The remarks come as Cuba struggles with a severe energy crisis following a US-led blockade that has sharply reduced the island’s fuel supplies. The situation worsened after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, whose country had been a key oil supplier to Cuba.

Since January 9, the island has reportedly received no oil shipments, pushing fuel stocks to critical levels. The shortage has forced several airlines to reduce or adjust flights and has further strained the country’s already fragile economy.

Fears Grow After Iran Strikes

Trump’s comments have sparked concern in Havana that Cuba could be the next target of US pressure, especially after recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump and Rubio have repeatedly expressed support for political change in Havana, fuelling speculation that Washington may intensify its efforts against the communist-ruled island in the near future.

