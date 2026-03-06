Iran Issues Big Threat Amid Ongoing War, Warns US Against Ground Invasion, ‘Would Be A Big Disaster For American Forces’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran is fully prepared for the possibility of US ground invasion and has no plans to seek a ceasefire or negotiations with Washington as the conflict with the United States and Israel intensifies. Araghchi issued a threat in a show of defiance to NBC News, that any US effort to send ground troops to Iran would turn out to be catastrophic to US troops. He claimed that the Iranian military had taken decades to plan a variety of war scenarios and believed that it was capable of fighting foreign hostilities in case the conflict resulted in an even greater scale.

What did Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Say?

Araghchi believed that they were sure they could engage them, and that would be a huge disaster to them, saying that the armed forces of Iran were prepared to face any result. Araghchi, in a video interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, speaking out of Tehran, took a combative tone, when questioned about whether he feared potential US invasion. No, we are awaiting them, he said, and made it clear that this did not imply that Iran desired the war to persist. Rather, he explained that Iran had merely trained in all possibilities. Araghchi explains that the nation has learned not to wade into another war on the same grounds and has improved its military potential to face a bigger enemy and that would be a big disaster for them. By saying we are waiting on them, he did not mean that we were waiting on an extension of the war, he added, but that the forces of Iran were ready to handle any situation, any future, any possibility.

Iran’s R ejection Of Negotiation

Araghchi also disqualified the idea of rejection of negotiation with Washington by stating that Iran had lost confidence in the United States following the past diplomatic dealings. He observed that Tehran had already made two efforts of negotiating with Washington in the last year but the tension rebounded. He says that the United States attacked when such talks were going on and this destroyed any hope of future diplomacy. The thing is that we do not experience any good experience with negotiating with the United States, and this administration in particular, he said. Araghchi went on to state that Iran does not see much benefit of dealing with a government with which it does not think it can do business in good faith.

US Iran War

The confrontation turned into a dramatic situation when the mass US and Israeli airstrikes last weekend wiped out large infrastructures of the Iranian military, as well as killed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strike has left a significant vacuum of leadership in the country, which Araghchi claimed to be a stable political system in Iran. He declared that military chiefs had already been overthrown and a new supreme head would be chosen shortly. There have been increased speculations that Khamenei son, Mojtaba Khamenei will succeed but Araghchi pointed out that, it would be the Assembly of Experts in Iran, who would decide who to succeed him. Although he was defiant in the way he spoke, he appreciated the devastating character of the war and said that the war is not likely to leave a winner and that the Iranian objective is only to retaliate against what it believes to be unlawful aggression.

