Home > World > UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – 'Take Shelter, 'Stay Indoors'

UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay Indoors’

The UAE has issued a safety advisory warning residents to remain indoors during missile alerts linked to threats from Iran as the Middle East war intensifies. Authorities cautioned people against stepping outside to film incidents, stressing that such actions could put lives at risk.

UAE warns residents to stay indoors during Iran missile alerts. Photos: X.
UAE warns residents to stay indoors during Iran missile alerts. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 6, 2026 07:51:33 IST

UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay Indoors’

The United Arab Emirates issued a safety advisory urging residents to remain indoors and avoid stepping outside to record videos during alerts amid fresh missile threats from Iran on Thursday.

In an official statement, the UAE administration cautioned citizens and residents to prioritise safety if emergency alerts are issued.

“Alert for your safety, do not exit to film or record. Proceed immediately to a safe place and remain until the all-clear,” the statement said.

Middle East War: UAE Safety Guidelines 

Officials noted that during previous alerts, some individuals had left their homes or stopped their vehicles to capture videos of the situation. Authorities warned that such actions could put lives at risk.

“The warning is issued for your safety. You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued for the area,” the administration added.

Guidelines were also issued for people travelling in vehicles.

“If you are in your car, continue to your intended destination, and upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe place,” the statement said.

UAE Issues Emergency Alert Over Iranian Missile Threats

The same advisory message was also circulated on the social media platform X in several foreign languages, including some Indian languages, to ensure that the diverse expatriate population in the UAE could understand the safety instructions.

Earlier on Thursday, the UAE’s Interior Ministry issued an emergency alert across the emirates citing “potential missile threats.”

Residents were instructed to seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building if alerts were triggered.

Authorities also advised people to stay away from windows, doors, and open areas during such situations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems in the UAE responded to incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran.

Nearly 7,000 Indians Flown To India From UAE

Amid the deteriorating security environment in the region, evacuation efforts have intensified for Indian nationals in the UAE.

Nearly 7,000 Indians stranded in the UAE have been flown back to India over the past three days, as airlines work to restore flight operations disrupted by the exceptional security situation.

During a meeting in Abu Dhabi, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Deepak Mittal, and Consul General in Dubai, Shri Satish Sivan, held discussions with airline representatives to review evacuation efforts and push for faster response measures.

Etihad Airways to Resume Limited Flight Operations

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways announced that it will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026.

The airline plans to operate flights between Abu Dhabi and several key destinations as part of the gradual restoration of services.

Passengers who had existing bookings will be accommodated on the resumed flights as soon as possible. The airline also said that tickets for the services are now available for booking through its official website.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 7:51 AM IST
UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay Indoors’

UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay Indoors’

