Home > World > Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily partially closed its airspace and halted flight operations at major airports as a precautionary safety measure amid escalating regional security tensions, authorities confirmed.

Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know (Via X)
Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 1, 2026 12:19:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

Dubai International Airport: The United Arab Emirates has temporarily partially closed its airspace and halted flight operations at major airports as a precautionary safety measure amid escalating regional security tensions, authorities confirmed.

The move has thrown one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors into chaos, with passengers facing cancellations and disruptions.

Dubai Airports Halt Operations

Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have suspended all arrivals and departures until further notice, according to an advisory from Dubai Airports.

The operator cited evolving security developments in the Middle East for the decision. Travellers have been urged not to travel to the airport at this time and instead check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

In messages shared on official social channels, the airport stressed that the suspension is a precautionary step and that future updates will be issued as the situation unfolds.

Airspace Closure Impact Widens

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary, partial closure of national airspace intended to protect passengers and aircraft from unpredictable security risks affecting the region.

This measure has disrupted flights not just in Dubai but at other UAE hubs as well.

Some carriers and flights are being diverted, delayed, or cancelled, with passengers encouraged to contact airlines directly for rebooking or refund options.

Broader Aviation Turmoil

The closures in the UAE are part of a wider pattern of airspace shutdowns across the Middle East following recent military confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Key Gulf aviation hubs have suspended operations, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and leaving thousands of passengers stranded or rerouted through alternative routes.

The duration of the airspace suspension remains unclear, with authorities monitoring security conditions before announcing any resumption of normal flight services.

What Travellers Should Do Now

-Check your flight status with your airline or travel agent.

-Avoid travelling to DXB or DWC unless officially advised.

-Prepare for possible delays and cancellations as the situation develops.

READ MORE: Iran Attacks US, Israel Bases To Avenge Khamenei’s Death As Trump Vows To Use ‘Force That Has Never Been Seen Before’

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

QUICK LINKS