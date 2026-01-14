Is Iran Soon Going To Be Attacked? Netanyahu’s Special Plane Departs Israeli Airspace, Lands In Crete As US Troops Pull From Qatar Base, Here’s What It Means

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane, “Wing of Zion,” just took off, and that’s got a lot of people on edge. Every time this jet leaves the ground unexpectedly, it usually means something big is brewing especially when it comes to Iran. At the same time, the US has started pulling people out of its biggest base in Qatar, which isn’t exactly a sign of calm.

Iran’s not sitting quietly either. They’ve made it clear: if anyone attacks, they’ll go after US bases.

Where is Netanyahu?

When this official aircraft takes off, it’s rarely just a routine flight. Experts say it only flies during high-stakes moments, and in the past, it’s been in the air right before Israel hit Iran. When you see this jet moving, it’s like a blinking red light, something serious is close. The Israeli president and prime minister often use this plane to make big, strategic calls.

🚨 NETANYAHU’S AIRCRAFT DEPARTS FROM ISRAEL AMID SPECULATION Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official plane, Wing of Zion, has taken off from Israel. The aircraft serves as the primary transport for Israel’s president and prime minister during significant international or… https://t.co/nORsufgyIX pic.twitter.com/MtphU2FjFG — Heterodox Media (@HeterodoxMedia) January 14, 2026

Here’s what happened this time: Netanyahu’s plane left Nevatim Airbase, touched down in Crete, Greece, then came back. Aviation trackers and analysts all noticed.

There’s precedent, too. Back in June 2025, before a major US-Israel strike on Iran’s nuclear and military sites, the same plane got repositioned to Greece.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. Iran’s dealing with massive, countrywide protests right now, a real headache for the regime.

US pulls troops from middle-east

The US has begun to withdraw troops at key military bases in the Middle East as a preventive measure to the increasing instability in the region especially the tensions between Iran and the US, a US official informed news agency, Reuters.

This action comes after Tehran made a warning earlier on Wednesday (January 14), where the Iranian leaders said that neighbouring countries that have American troops will be targeted in case the US attacks Iran.

On its part, news agency AFP informed that the US troops present at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar had been asked to vacate the base.

The report said that several troops had been requested to leave by Wednesday evening. The US military base is the largest in the area, Al Udeid.

The Iranian threat followed soon after the US President Donald Trump took to the streets urging Iranian protesters not to give up but take over their institutions a message that raised the possibility of American intervention as Iran struggles to deal with the widespread protests.

