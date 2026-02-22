Is Khamenei Preparing A Secret Succession Plan Amid US-Israel Strike Threats? Meet the Trusted Insider at the Centre of Power As Assassination Fears Grow

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has given his top aides clear instructions on what to do if he’s killed in a US or Israeli strike.

He’s mapped out detailed backup plans, set up emergency lines of command, and even arranged for who takes over if things go sideways. That’s all, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Who is Khamenei’s loyalist Ali Larijani?

The Times talked to senior Iranian officials, Revolutionary Guards insiders, and ex-diplomats. They say Khamenei’s focused on making sure there’s no power vacuum, especially now, with tensions running high and protests shaking the country.

Last month, in the middle of those huge protests and as US military threats ramped up, Khamenei turned to Ali Larijani. Larijani’s a trusted old hand; he used to run the Revolutionary Guards and has been a fixture in Iranian politics for years.

Khamenei put him right at the centre of government, basically running the show.

Since then, Larijani’s been in charge of the crackdown on protests. He’s also leading delicate nuclear talks with Washington and is in close contact with regional players like Russia, Qatar, and Oman.

Will Ali Larijani be Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Successor?

On top of all that, he’s got his hands on Iran’s wartime planning, gearing up in case the US actually goes for military action.

Now, Larijani isn’t seen as the next supreme leader; he’s not a senior Shiite cleric, but the report makes it clear: Khamenei trusts him when things get tough.

Khamenei hasn’t just stopped at political cover. The Times says he’s picked several backups for top military and political jobs. He’s also handed real authority to a small, loyal group so they can act fast if lines of communication go down or if he’s killed.

With threats piling up, Iran’s military is on high alert. They’ve rolled out missile systems near Iraq and the Persian Gulf, and troops have been running drills, getting ready for any fight that comes their way.

Did Trump order Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s Assassination?

The world’s buzzing over reports that Donald Trump, back when he was president, got some pretty dramatic options on Iran. One of those options? Going after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, even his son Mojtaba and other top clerics.

Here’s what’s out there: Senior advisers laid out several plans for Trump. One idea reportedly pushed for taking out Khamenei and his inner circle. But, according to officials who talked to the press, nothing was set in stone. Apparently, Trump himself hadn’t made any decisions yet.

So, did Trump really consider ordering the assassination of Ayatollah?

He got briefed on the possibility of a targeted strike; that much is clear. But there’s no solid proof he actually gave the order. Even the officials quoted in these reports say talking through scenarios isn’t the same thing as acting on them.

Bottom line: There’s no public evidence that Trump gave the green light.

