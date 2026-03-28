Is Kuwait International Airport Open Or Closed? Multiple Drone Attacks Damage Radar System, Explosion Reported Near Erbil A Day After Ballistic Missile Intercepted Over Abu Dhabi

Kuwait International Airport was targeted by multiple drone attacks that caused significant damage to its radar system but resulted in no casualties, state news agency KUNA said on Saturday, citing the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Drone Attack in Erbil, Iraq

An explosion was heard this morning near the international airport of Erbil, a city in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, an AFP journalist reports and a witness says they saw smoke.

Erbil is home to a major US consulate complex, while its airport houses military advisors attached to a US-led international anti-jihadist coalition. Regular drone attacks by pro-Iran armed groups are usually intercepted by air defenses.

The attack on the tiny Gulf country caused no casualties, a civil aviation spokesperson tells Kuwait’s official news agency, but the radar system was badly damaged.

Destruction of Infrastructure

Officials stated that technical teams were deployed immediately to assess and repair the damage, while ensuring that incoming and outgoing flights were managed safely. The authority added that contingency plans were already in place for such disruptions.

Reports also indicate that the attack forms part of a wider pattern of drone and missile incidents across the region amid escalating tensions involving Iran-aligned groups. Security analysts cited by international media say such strikes are increasingly targeting infrastructure rather than population centers.

Explosions Near Erbil Airport in Iraq

In Iraq, the explosion near Erbil airport was confirmed by an AFP journalist on the ground, with witnesses reporting smoke rising from the area. The airport has previously been targeted in drone attacks, often linked to armed groups operating in the region.

(inputs from Reuters and other sources)

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