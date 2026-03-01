LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Dead? Former Iranian President Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Claims New Report As Iran Vows Retaliation

Is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Dead? Former Iranian President Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Claims New Report As Iran Vows Retaliation

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a building in Tehran’s Narmak district.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (IMAGE: X)
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (IMAGE: X)

Published: March 1, 2026 19:38:28 IST
Published: March 1, 2026 19:38:28 IST

Is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Dead? Former Iranian President Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Claims New Report As Iran Vows Retaliation

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad died on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike hit a building in Tehran, according to several media reports.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike

He wasn’t alone. Many of his advisers and bodyguards were also killed. Those bodyguards, reports say, were actually members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, part of Ahmadinejad’s usual security team. The strike happened in the northeastern Narmak district, where Ahmadinejad’s home is located.

After the attack, videos started spreading on social media, showing the damage around Ahmadinejad’s residence. Some reports said two students died in the airstrikes as well.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s Residence Hit in Airstrike

With Israeli strikes on Iran ramping up, President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation, promising that Iran would hit back hard and target US and Israeli military bases in the region. “The martyrdom of our leader was a culmination of years of sacrifice,” he said.

Iran hasn’t just talked about retaliation; it’s already hit US bases in Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and even Saudi Arabia. Iranian strikes have also targeted the UAE, including both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leaving three people dead and 58 injured.

The Gulf states haven’t stayed quiet.

They’ve condemned Iran’s attacks and called for restraint, insisting that Iran’s neighbours aren’t its enemies. Iran, for its part, keeps saying it wants peace and claims it’s only going after US bases in the Middle East.

Donald Trump’s warning

Meanwhile, both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have issued blunt warnings to Iran, telling it not to escalate further.

Netanyahu doubled down, saying Israel would keep up its strikes, blaming Iran for thousands of deaths and for spreading fear across the Middle East. 

ALSO READ: Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 7:38 PM IST
