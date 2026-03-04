LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Mojtaba Khamenei the Next Supreme Leader Of Iran? Reports Spark Big Claims Amid Power Vacuum In Iran After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Mojtaba Khamenei, backed by the IRGC, emerges as Iran’s likely next Supreme Leader after his father’s assassination. His rise sparks political debate amid uncertainty and a volatile Tehran power struggle.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 4, 2026 03:54:03 IST

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is reportedly poised to seize Iran’s top throne, according to Iran International and Israeli outlet N12 News. In a dramatic move, the Assembly of Experts-allegedly under intense pressure from the formidable IRGC-chose him after his father’s shocking assassination in February 2026 amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. A mid-ranking cleric with deep IRGC ties, Mojtaba’s potential rise has sparked fierce debate across Iran’s political and clerical elite. The nation watches anxiously: will he stabilize the volatile power vacuum or ignite a new storm? Official confirmation is expected soon.

Why Is Mojtaba Khamenei The Next In Line?

Mojtaba Khamenei has become the main figure in Iran’s succession fight, which started after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in February 2026. Mojtaba Khamenei controls Iran’s security apparatus, enjoying strong support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to widespread reports.

His path to power remains uncertain due to various obstacles. Internal critics of the “father-to-son” succession system view it as a return to the hereditary monarchy that existed during the Shah’s rule before the 1979 Revolution. The Assembly of Experts, responsible for selecting the next Supreme Leader, is currently evaluating alternative candidates, including Ali Larijani, former Parliament Speaker; Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder; and Alireza Arafi.

Some sources indicate that Larijani had been assigned to serve as acting leader or security chief before Ali Khamenei’s death, adding further confusion to the ongoing power struggle in Tehran.

(This is a breaking news.. More Information awaaited)

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS