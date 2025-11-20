LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump has reportedly given discreet approval to a 28-point peace roadmap aimed at eventually halting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the reports, Trump signed off on the proposal earlier this week after senior administration officials spent several weeks shaping the plan in close coordination with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and select Ukrainian representatives.

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report (Photo Credit: X)
Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report (Photo Credit: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 08:58:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump has reportedly given discreet approval to a 28-point peace roadmap aimed at eventually halting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the reports, Trump signed off on the proposal earlier this week after senior administration officials spent several weeks shaping the plan in close coordination with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and select Ukrainian representatives.

The effort, described as having been developed “quietly,” reflects Washington’s push to restart a peace track that has remained stalled for months. The plan was initially revealed by Axios, which noted that the draft draws partial inspiration from Trump’s earlier 20-point Gaza peace outline.

Russia-Ukraine War: Plan Still Under Negotiation

A senior US official stated that it declined to reveal the plan’s detailed provisions, stressing that the framework is still being negotiated among key stakeholders. Three other US officials told the portal that the proposal has not yet been formally presented to Ukrainian leadership.

Notably, the timing of the plan’s completion coincided with a visit by an American Army delegation to Kyiv. Officials said the group arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning with two clear objectives: to discuss military strategy and emerging technologies, and to help revive diplomatic efforts around a long-term peace settlement.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has spiraled into Europe’s most consequential conflict in decades. Heavy fighting remains concentrated in the east and south, where drone attacks, artillery duels and long-range strikes have caused staggering destruction and deep humanitarian suffering.

Ukraine supported by Western military aid and financial backing continues to hold defensive lines and push back against Russian advances. Meanwhile, Russia seeks to entrench its control over occupied territories and maintain pressure through relentless military and infrastructure strikes.

READ MORE: Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

US Border Agents Arrest Indian Man Attempting To Slip Into Canada, Turns Out He Is Facing..

‘Can’t Rule Out War With India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns Possibility Of Full-Scale War With India

Pakistan Leader Makes Big Admission Days After Delhi Blast, Says ‘We Hit India From Red Fort To Kashmir’

LATEST NEWS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report
Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report
Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report
Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

QUICK LINKS