Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump has reportedly given discreet approval to a 28-point peace roadmap aimed at eventually halting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the reports, Trump signed off on the proposal earlier this week after senior administration officials spent several weeks shaping the plan in close coordination with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and select Ukrainian representatives.

The effort, described as having been developed “quietly,” reflects Washington’s push to restart a peace track that has remained stalled for months. The plan was initially revealed by Axios, which noted that the draft draws partial inspiration from Trump’s earlier 20-point Gaza peace outline.

Russia-Ukraine War: Plan Still Under Negotiation

A senior US official stated that it declined to reveal the plan’s detailed provisions, stressing that the framework is still being negotiated among key stakeholders. Three other US officials told the portal that the proposal has not yet been formally presented to Ukrainian leadership.

Notably, the timing of the plan’s completion coincided with a visit by an American Army delegation to Kyiv. Officials said the group arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning with two clear objectives: to discuss military strategy and emerging technologies, and to help revive diplomatic efforts around a long-term peace settlement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has spiraled into Europe’s most consequential conflict in decades. Heavy fighting remains concentrated in the east and south, where drone attacks, artillery duels and long-range strikes have caused staggering destruction and deep humanitarian suffering.

Ukraine supported by Western military aid and financial backing continues to hold defensive lines and push back against Russian advances. Meanwhile, Russia seeks to entrench its control over occupied territories and maintain pressure through relentless military and infrastructure strikes.

