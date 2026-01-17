‘Is That A Joke?’ Elon Musk Hints At Buying Ryanair, Calls CEO An ‘Utter Idiot’ Amid Starlink Wi-Fi Row

Elon Musk sparked a viral online feud after calling Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary an “utter idiot” and teasing the idea of buying the airline, following a disagreement over the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink internet on Ryanair flights.

Musk vs. O’Leary: The Public Starlink Feud

The spat began after O’Leary rejected Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi system for Ryanair’s fleet of more than 600 jets. Citing fuel costs from drag caused by the antenna, O’Leary said the service could cost Ryanair up to $250 million annually.

“You need to put an antenna on the fuselage; it comes with a 2% fuel penalty because of the weight and drag. We don’t think passengers will pay for Wi-Fi on an average one-hour flight,” O’Leary explained.

Musk quickly responded on X, calling O’Leary “misinformed” and arguing that in-flight connectivity is no longer a luxury but an expectation. “Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot. Fire him,” Musk wrote, igniting a flurry of public attention.







“Should I Buy Ryanair?” Musk Jokes

When a follower suggested Musk buy Ryanair and replace O’Leary, the billionaire replied: “Good idea.” He followed up with a viral quip:

“Should I buy Ryanair and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?”

The tweet went viral instantly, sparking memes, jokes, and a flood of responses from social media users. Some offered humorous advice, while others speculated about a possible hostile takeover.

Social Media Reacts: Memes, Jokes, and “Ryan” Takeover Ideas

The online crowd quickly embraced the absurdity of the feud. One user joked, “Best way to become a millionaire is to be a billionaire and buy an airline.” Another even tagged Musk’s AI chatbot to calculate Ryanair’s market cap for a hypothetical acquisition.

Several users named Ryan chimed in, offering themselves as potential CEOs. One commenter humorously suggested renaming themselves “Bryan” to qualify for the job, promising to live-tweet the entire process.

Ryanair Fires Back Amid X Outage

The feud escalated after X experienced an outage on January 16, frustrating users worldwide. Ryanair took a swipe at Musk during the downtime, posting:

“Perhaps you need Wi-Fi, @elonmusk?”

Musk’s response reignited the debate, keeping the spotlight on the billionaire vs. airline CEO showdown.

Starlink and the Future of Airline Connectivity

Musk’s argument is that airlines refusing connectivity may lose customers to competitors offering in-flight internet. Ryanair, however, maintains that the added costs and fuel penalties outweigh potential passenger benefits on short flights.

The feud highlights not only the clash between two high-profile billionaires but also the evolving expectations of passengers for connectivity in air travel.

While Musk’s Ryanair takeover remains in the realm of online humor, the viral exchange shows the power of social media to turn a corporate disagreement into a global spectacle. As of now, neither Musk nor O’Leary has indicated any serious intention to resolve the feud beyond public barbs.

