Is TikTok Down In The United States? Thousands Complain Of Outage As App Fails To Load, Here's What Really Happened

As per Downdetector data, over 36,000 users across the United States reported issues during the TikTok outage. Around 64% of the complaints were related to problems with the app itself, while 23% of users said the service was completely down.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 25, 2026 17:41:19 IST

TikTok Down: TikTok users across the United States have reported widespread issues accessing the popular video-sharing app, sparking concerns of a possible outage. According to complaints logged on platforms like Dwondetector and Reddit, many users faced problems loading the app, while others experienced glitches and inconsistent performance on the “For You” page. 

With TikTok yet to issue an official statement, the cause of the disruption remains unclear, leaving users wondering what triggered the outage and when normal service will be fully restored. 

Over 36,000 Users Affected as TikTok Outage 

As per Downdetector data, over 36,000 users across the United States reported issues during the TikTok outage. Around 64% of the complaints were related to problems with the app itself, while 23% of users said the service was completely down. The remaining 13% reported difficulties with the feed or timeline failing to load properly. 

The outage map on Downdetector indicated that major cities such as Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Washington, Chicago, and Detroit were among the most affected, with reports also coming in from several other parts of the country.

Social Media Reactions On TikTok Down

X, Instagram, and Reddit were quickly flooded with memes and jokes about TikTok being down, as many users poked fun at their sudden break from short-form content. While some joked about being “forced to be productive,” others shared screenshots of error messages, turning the disruption into a viral online moment.

One user on X wrote, “TIKTOK GOING DOWN AFTER I GO ON MY EDITING ACC AND NOT LETTING ME SWITCH BACK TO MY MAIN IM MAD ASF.”

Another tweeted, “Me checking Twitter to see if anyone else’s TikTok stopped working randomly in the middle of doom scrolling.” 

A third user shared their frustration, posting, “I restarted TikTok, my phone, updated the app, turned my WiFi off and NOTHING. #tiktokdown.”

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 5:41 PM IST
