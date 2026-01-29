LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

The US-Europe alliance is showing visible cracks as President Donald Trump’s tariff-heavy second term strains ties with countries like the UK and Canada. Prime Minister's Carney and Stammer are stepping up engagement with China with their visits to Beijing amid a shift in global diplomacy.

As Trump’s tariffs strain ties, UK and Canada engage China, raising questions over whether the US is losing key allies. Photos: X.
As Trump’s tariffs strain ties, UK and Canada engage China, raising questions over whether the US is losing key allies. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 29, 2026 14:43:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

The partnership between the US and Europe is taking a serious hit under Donald Trump. Since Trump was elected for a second term, the NATO allies have been moving towards a new global order, with allies like the UK and Canada now courting China for trade and diplomacy. 

You Might Be Interested In

After the Canadian Prime Minister visited China, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a three-day visit. He is accompanied by a high-level business delegation. The trip marks the first visit by a British prime minister to China in nearly eight years.

The visit comes at a time of growing friction between the United States and several of its traditional allies under President Donald Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

Why is UK PM Keir Starmer Visiting China?

Starmer defended the decision to engage with the world’s second-largest economy, while acknowledging ongoing security concerns about China.

“It doesn’t make sense to stick our head in the ground and bury it in the sand when it comes to China: It’s in our interests to engage,” he said.

Also Read: Colombia Launches Search as Plane with 15 Aboard Disappears Near Venezuela Border

“It’s going to be a really important trip for us, and we’ll make some real progress.”

He later told members of the U.K. business and culture delegation that they were “making history,” underlining the economic potential of renewed engagement.

“It’s in our national interest to engage with China,” Starmer said, describing the relationship as one that offered “huge opportunities.”
“Of course, we will have to manage our differences,” he added.

Why IS US Losing Its Allies?

Starmer’s outreach to China comes as global trade has been disrupted by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, prompting many governments to rethink their economic strategies.

Both Britain and China have been affected by US tariffs and are now seeking to diversify export markets and strengthen supply chains. Canada has taken a similar approach, with Prime Minister Mark Carney making a trip to China earlier this month to pursue expanded trade and investment opportunities.

Canadian PM Visits China Amid US Tariff Threats

Canada’s engagement with China has not been without controversy. Trump has threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Ottawa finalises a trade deal with Beijing, prompting a swift response from Carney.

Canada and China have reached a preliminary agreement to reduce tariffs on electric vehicles and agricultural products. However, Carney has made it clear that Canada has no intention of pursuing a full free trade agreement with China.

Carney’s Beijing visit came shortly before he delivered a pointed speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which included thinly veiled criticism of Trump. The US president later threatened steep tariffs on Canada if a bilateral accord proceeds, although the remarks appeared in one of Trump’s often exaggerated social media posts.

China Steps Up Diplomatic Outreach

Starmer’s visit is part of a broader diplomatic push by China, which has extended invitations to multiple international leaders after several years of limited foreign engagement, particularly during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delegations from France, South Korea, Ireland and Finland all visited China over the winter. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to travel to Beijing at the end of February.

The renewed diplomatic activity follows a tariff and trade dispute between China and the United States last year, which ended with Beijing securing a relatively quick US climbdown. It also comes ahead of Trump’s own planned visit to China, currently scheduled for early April.

Also Read: ‘We Are Prepared to Use Force’: Marco Rubio Warns Venezuela, Signals Possible Military Action if Acting President Defies US Demands

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: canadachinadonald trumpkeir starmermark carneyukxi jinping

RELATED News

‘Terror, Kidnapping, Crime’: Pakistan Pays Big Price For Terrorism, US Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Citizens Told ‘Don’t Travel’

White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala? Trump’s Indian-Origin Acting Cyber Defence Chief Allegedly Shares Sensitive Government Files With ChatGPT, Report Claims

Bangladesh Violence: Another Hindu Man Lynched Over Land Dispute, Jamaat Leader Killed In Pre-Poll Protests, Hundreds Injured

After France’s U-Turn, Will Iran’s IRGC Be Next On The EU Terror List? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

Economic Survey 2026: India Set to Sustain Strong Growth and Navigate Global Uncertainties; Key Insights And Highlights

Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress’s Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy

‘Capable Of Misuse, Vague’: New UGC ‘Anti-Discrimination’ Rules Stayed By SC Amid Student Protests, Notice Issued To Centre

Watch Video: Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Journalist Over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Comparison: ‘I Dominated Grand Slams For 15 Years’

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping
Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping
Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping
Is US Losing Its Allies? Canada, UK Engage China As Donald Trump’s Trade War Continues – Starmer, Carney Meet Xi Jinping

QUICK LINKS