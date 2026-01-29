Colombia Launches Search As Plane With 15 Aboard Disappears Near Venezuela Border-What We Know

A plane carrying 15 people, including a Colombian lawmaker and a legislative candidate, went missing near Colombia’s border with Venezuela on Wednesday, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation by aviation and security authorities.

The Beechcraft 1900 twin-propeller plane, operated by private charter firm SEARCA for state airline Satena, took off from Cúcuta and lost contact with control towers shortly before it was due to land in Ocaña. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of all passengers and crew members.

Flight Details and Last Contact

The flight departed from Camilo Daza International Airport in Cúcuta at around 11:42 a.m. local time, bound for Aguas Claras Airport in Ocaña. It was scheduled to land at 12:05 p.m., but air traffic control lost contact with the plane just 12 minutes after takeoff, according to the airline.

Onboard were 13 passengers and two crew members, among them lawmaker Diógenes Quintero and legislative candidate Carlos Salcedo, who were traveling with their teams.

Challenging Terrain Complicates Rescue Efforts

The disappearance occurred over the Catatumbo region, a mountainous area in northeast Colombia near the Venezuelan border. The terrain is notorious for rapidly changing weather conditions and is partially controlled by Colombia’s largest guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Authorities have deployed both air and ground units to search for the aircraft, but the difficult terrain and poor visibility are making the operation challenging.

Authorities Activate Emergency Protocols

Satena confirmed in a statement that all security and search protocols have been activated. The Civil Aviation Authority (Aerocivil) and the Colombian Air Force are coordinating the rescue operation.

Local parliamentarian Wilmer Carrillo, who spoke on behalf of the affected officials, urged calm and said authorities are awaiting official updates. “We call for calm and await the official statement from the competent authorities,” Carrillo said.

Political Figures Among Passengers

The presence of Quintero and Salcedo has raised national concern. Quintero is a member of Colombia’s Chamber of Deputies, while Salcedo is a candidate in the upcoming elections. Both were traveling with their teams when the aircraft disappeared.

Authorities have not yet released details about the remaining passengers and crew.

Investigation and Updates

The cause of the disappearance remains unknown. Authorities are investigating flight data, communications, and weather conditions to determine what may have caused the aircraft to go off radar.

Officials have pledged to provide continuous public updates as the search progresses.

