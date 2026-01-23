LIVE TV
Is X Down Again? Hundreds Report Glitches As Elon Musk's Social Media Platform Witnesses Second Outage Within 24 Hours

X, formerly Twitter, faced another outage on Friday evening as thousands reported feed refresh failures, server errors and app instability. Downdetector logged rising complaints from 6:47 PM, with major Indian cities worst hit.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 22:48:53 IST

The social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) created another blackout incident, which affected thousands of users who tried to access their accounts. The platform started experiencing problems on Friday evening when users began reporting issues with its main functions.

The tracking portal Downdetector reported that the service interruption started at 6:47 PM when users submitted 150 reports, which increased to 250 reports by 8:00 PM.

The community expresses frustration with these ongoing problems because users cannot refresh their timelines or connect to servers.

Persistent Platform Glitches and Service Disruption

The Friday evening breakdown was characterized by three primary technical failures. The Friday evening breakdown experienced three main technical breakdowns, which included feed updates and server application errors and total app instability. 

The statistical analysis showed that approximately 38 percent of affected individuals could not load new content on their timelines, which resulted in a complete halt of their microblogging activity.

Another 35 percent faced issues tied directly to server applications, while 28 percent were blocked from accessing the mobile app entirely.

The application keeps track of users through this “stateful” failure, but it cannot retrieve current information because of its deeper synchronization problems with the X backend system.

X has not provided any official statement to explain the platform’s two outages, which occurred within such a brief time period, despite receiving numerous complaints from users.

Geographical Impact and Crowdsourced Location Intelligence

The worldwide outage affected all regions, but the urban centers experienced the greatest network disruptions. India saw its highest report volume from major cities, which included Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and also from emerging technology centers, which included Jaipur, Nagpur, and Coimbatore.

Downdetector applies its IP-based geolocation system together with user-submitted information to create real-time maps of dangerous areas. The platform uses report spike analysis to determine whether an outage affects only a single ISP or if it impacts the entire system.

The widespread distribution of the problem across cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad showed that the glitch resulted from an internal platform error instead of an internet provider outage.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 10:48 PM IST
