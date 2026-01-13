Is X down? Thousands Get Affected As Elon Musk’s Social Media Crashes Globally

On Tuesday evening, users globally reported problems accessing X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with many unable to use the app or website. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, more than 2,000 users in India flagged issues around 7:43 pm IST, showing that about 46% had trouble with the website, 41% with the mobile app, and 13% with server connections.

The reported problems included difficulties loading feeds, logging in or interacting with features, although there was no official response from X at the time of the outage. Outages of this scale have also been seen around the world, with thousands of users in countries like the U.S., U.K. and Canada reporting similar service disruptions on Tuesday, according to Downdetector data, which shows the global nature of the issue.

The platform’s frequent downtime comes amid ongoing scrutiny over performance and user experience, but the exact cause of the disruption on Tuesday evening has not been confirmed. Users across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were among those affected, highlighting how dependent everyday communication and engagement have become on such digital platforms.

Social Media reactions to X not working

People have shared their thoughts across social media about the problem, one user posted that, “is anyone else’s twitter not working?” Another user commented that, “Twitter X is not working properly so i check on twitter for twitter x down.”

One user exclaimed that, “Weverse and X not working 1 min in is literally insane. No one is ready.” Users globally shared the same frustration, “Twitter X seems to be intermittently down this afternoon. Working one minute, not the next. Yes I use it all the time FOMO, but i’d still be thrilled to see it vanish forever.”

