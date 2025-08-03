Israel’s Ben-Gvir Says He Prayed at Al-Aqsa – Why the Mosque Remains a Flashpoint in the Middle East

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that he visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and claimed that he prayed there, according to a report published y Reuters. His trip, on the day of Tisha B’Av — a Jewish day of sorrow for two old temples believed to have stood once at the location — has rekindled fears and reportedly provoked outrage among some quarters throughout the Middle East.

Ben-Gvir’s behavior, analysts explain, is regarded by some as a defying of the traditional “status quo” arrangement, which allows for Jews to visit but not pray at the site, in deference to its Islamic administration and religious sensitivities. Videos posted by the Temple Mount Administration depicted him leading a group, and other unverified videos implied that he might have prayed.

What Is the Status Quo?

The Al-Aqsa complex, to Muslims Al-Haram Al-Sharif and to Jews the Temple Mount, is said to be governed by a Jordanian religious trust (Waqf). It is considered to be Islam’s third-most holy place and Judaism’s holiest. Since 1967, when Israel took control of East Jerusalem, there has been a delicate balance: Muslims continue to pray there, but Jews and other non-Muslims are permitted to visit only, not worship.

Despite that, Ben-Gvir, a far-right figure, has repeatedly called for Jewish prayer rights at the site. After his visit, he said he prayed for “Israel’s victory over Hamas and for the return of the hostages,” and renewed his call for military control of Gaza, as reported by Reuters.

Vist Draws Regional and International Condemnation

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, reportedly said the visit “crossed all red lines,” calling on the US to intervene to halt Israeli actions and “crimes of the settlers.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also slammed what it called Ben-Gvir’s “provocative practices” and accused Israeli officials of undermining peace, Arab News reported. “These practices fuel the conflict in the region,” the ministry reportedly said, reiterating its demand that Israel respect international laws.

Jordan’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, described Ben-Gvir’s actions as “a flagrant violation of international law” and warned of “dangerous escalation”. Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said, “Israel holds no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif”, and condemned settler entries which, Qudah claimed, were facilitated by Israeli police.