All Is Well In UAE Amidst The War In West Asia: UAE President

All Is Well In UAE Amidst The War In West Asia: UAE President

UAE President further praised the handling of the situation by armed forces during this difficult time. 'I would like to thank our armed forces for the vital role they are playing and for their outstanding service during this war.'

March 9, 2026 16:26:26 IST

Recently, during a visit to the hospital in UAE to enquire about the health of injured, UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the situation in UAE is fine amidst the escalating war in West Asia. ‘I would like to say that all is well in the UAE. It is home to many devoted people and we are honoured to stand alongside in the country,’ said Al Nahyan.   

What Did UAE President Say?

“I am here at the hospital visiting five of those who were injured in the recent events. All five civilians consist of one Indian, two Emiratis, one Sudanese and one Iranian. They are all our responsibility and God willing they will make a full recovery,” tells Al Nahyan, while enquiring about the condition of the people injured during the attack. UAE President further praised the handling of the situation by armed forces during this difficult time. “I would like to thank our armed forces for the vital role they are playing and for their outstanding service during this war. I also thank the other security institutions: The Ministry of Interior, the security services, civil defence and my apologies to those I haven’t mentioned by name. However, all of them are performing a duty that honours UAE and its people,” adds Al Nahyan.  

Israel US Iran War 

So far Iran has launched over 1,000 drones and missiles against targets in UAE where specifically the US Forces have their bases. Iranian drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure, with reports of damage to areas near Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has intensified sharply, with large scale air strikes on Iran’s underground missile infrastructure and continued missile and drone interceptions across the Gulf.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:25 PM IST
